Bottomline Technologies

By NetscribeSoftwre
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

The Company markets and provides electronic payment and invoice solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about EPAY. NetscribeSoftwre (98.32) Submitted: 3/29/2007 9:13:56 AM :. Start Price: $10.93 NASDAQ:EPAY...

caps.fool.com

MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
Motley Fool

2 Fundamental Reasons Why Dogecoin Is Stabilizing Today

This weekend, most major cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) saw yet another bout of selling early Saturday morning. However, Dogecoin appears to be finding its feet today, trading flat over the past 24 hours, and down only marginally over the past week. The 24-hour trading range works out to a 2.5% span between the top and bottom prices. That would be a thrilling day for many investments but it's a rare helping of calm for the volatile Dogecoin.
Benzinga

Why Are Bottomline Shares Trading Higher Today?

Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EPAY) is working with Deutsche Bank to explore a sale and consider options, Bloomberg reports. The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company, manages payments and invoices for businesses. In October, Bottomline added three new board members as part of an agreement with shareholders Clearfield Capital Management and Sachem...
Betterment

Introducing the Innovative Technology Portfolio

The most valuable companies of today aren’t the same bunch as 20 years ago. With each generation comes new challengers and new categories (Hello, Big Tech). And while we can’t predict the next class of top performers exactly, innovation will likely come from parts of the economy that use technology in new and exciting applications, industries like:
Orange County Business Journal

Synoptek Buys Rapid Technologies

Irvine-based IT consulting and services provider Synoptek has acquired Colorado-based Rapid Technologies, a ServiceNow partner providing consulting, implementation and managed services. The purchase price was not disclosed. “As we continue to build up our resources to support customer needs, acquiring Rapid Technologies was both a strategic decision and seamless fit,”...
Seekingalpha.com

Implementing Compliance Technology Strategically

Exploring with a FinTech CEO how to strategically deploy compliance software into a financial services business. The time has come to shift from talking about change to making it happen, especially when it comes to adding compliance technology to your firm. The pandemic highlighted the problem that one cannot move paper and disparate data fast enough to analyze and implement a competitive strategy, nor efficiently address ever-expanding regulatory oversight. The key is not just acknowledging technology for technology's sake, but to determine specifically where and how it can strategically provide an encompassing solution to a vital business challenge.
Silicon Republic

Which technologies will be important for sustainability?

At a recent event, Huawei Ireland CEO Tony Yangxu said sustainability relies on digital technology capabilities. Sustainability is continuing to become a key business consideration for many leaders, and digital technologies could help deliver a significant reduction in carbon emissions. That’s according to a recent report by Amárach Research, which...
Nature.com

Topology to improve battery technology

Both lithium- and sodium-ion batteries could play an important role in combating climate change, but they often suffer structural instabilities in the cathodes, which degrade performance. Now a study on two cathode materials that function in either battery type sheds light on how their structure should be designed to suppress these instabilities.
Forbes

Why Logistics Technology Matters

Founder/CEO of HyperTrack, the largest community of logistics tech builders in the world. The largest muscles in the human body are in the back. Yet, we work hard to put up an attractive front as an indicator of strength. Businesses are run similarly. The global market size of marketing tech is seven times that of logistics tech, despite the global market size of logistics being twice that of e-commerce. This gap is filling faster than meets the eye. Here's why.
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
Motley Fool

From Lucid To ChargePoint -- 3 Renewable Growth Stocks Worth Buying in 2022

The Nasdaq sell-off is presenting a lot of buying opportunities. EVs and renewable energy companies are on sale. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

The rise of cloud computing has fueled the creation of data silos -- collections of information not easily accessible by every department within an organization. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) helps break down those silos, allowing clients to harness the power of big data. And that value proposition has the company growing like wildfire.
securityboulevard.com

Semantic Technologies, Collective Intelligence

We live in an era where knowledge is at our fingertips and search engines are utilized as portable libraries. During the past decade, enormous technical advancements have been made in the ways in which data and information are collected, managed, understood, presented, shared, and used. They employ a variety of tools, similar to the way the human brain works. It helps us to make information and data are linked together to produce a deeper knowledge and meaning. Analyses are recorded in the form of conceptual and cognitive maps. On the other hand, collective Intelligence acts as a type of wisdom and knowledge that emerges through a group’s experience. People working together produce a sort of intellect that simply cannot exist on an individual level, according to the notion of collective intelligence.
lauruscollege.edu

Why Choose Information Technology

Information technology (IT) is really a catch-all term. It encompasses a wide variety of careers and studies of computers and computer systems. While software engineers, programmers, web designers, or social media managers might find themselves working in a company’s information technology department, the term IT has come to be synonymous with a person who builds and maintains computer systems.
