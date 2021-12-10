ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A Says First Boston Restaurant Will Open This Winter

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston is officially getting its first Chick-fil-A in a matter of weeks.

“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Boston at 569 Boylston St. this winter,” the company said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

The Back Bay location has been planned for more than two years.

A previous attempt by Chick-fil-A to open in Boston was abandoned because of a controversy over the company’s donations to political organizations that opposed same-sex marriage. In 2012, the late Boston Mayor Tom Menino sent a letter to Chick-fil-A, telling the company “there is no place for discrimination” in the city.

Massachusetts already has Chick-fil-A restaurants in Attleboro, Brockton, Burlington, Hyannis, Chicopee, Dedham, Framingham, Hanover, Marlboro, Methuen, Peabody, Plymouth, Seekonk, Westboro, Woburn and Worcester.

CBS Boston

‘It Was An Unmistakable Experience,’ Remembering Local Toy Store Giant Child World

AVON (CBS) – Toys R Us is making a comeback. The toy store will reopen a new flagship shop in New Jersey this month. And that got us thinking, could Child World, a beloved toy store that got its start in Avon, do the same thing? Bruce Lane, a historian from the town of Avon, says Child World had a magical feel. James Zahn is the senior editor of the Toy Insider and says it was a wonderful experience, “Kids loved it, and I was one of those kids.” Child World was founded in 1962 by Sid Shneider and Joseph Arnesano in Quincy, and...
AVON, MA
CBS Boston

Chelsea, Other Hard-Hit Massachusetts Cities To Get Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

CHELSEA (CBS) – Chelsea is one of 102 cities and towns in Massachusetts that will get bundles of at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits because their neighborhoods are being hit especially hard by the pandemic. “Especially in the Spanish culture, we love to get together and holidays and Christmas and New Year’s and hugging,” said Rob Lara, who delivers food for the Chelsea Collaborative foodbank. “That’s one big scare, and hopefully it doesn’t bring a big spike,” he said. The organization has been handing out a limited supply of at-home tests to families, but workers say there aren’t nearly enough to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Horse And Its Owner Stopped Inside Doors Of Plymouth Walmart

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A horse stole the show at a Walmart in Plymouth. The store told WBZ-TV that someone rode the animal into the store vestibule area last Sunday and was stopped before getting any further. No one was hurt and shoppers seemed to get a kick out of it. The horse and its owner rode out of the store, presumably, into the sunset.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts To Distribute 2 Million Free At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests Starting With 102 Hardest Hit Communities

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Monday that the state will be distributing two million free rapid at-home COVID tests to the 102 hardest hit communities in Massachusetts. Baker called the announcement “potentially a game-changer” in slowing the spread of COVID-19. The tests are expected to be distributed within 4-5 days. Click here for a full list of towns. Massachusetts is also working with test manufacturers to make bulk, cheap purchasing deals available for every town. Baker expects that program to be in place by January. Baker said cost and supply issues have been a major barrier when it comes to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
