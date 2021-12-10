Marijuana sales drop in Colorado for third consecutive month

Medical and retail marijuana sales dropped for a third consecutive month in October, while the state's tax and fee revenue also fell, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue's November report.

The decline in sales is not uncanny between August and October, as the three-month span has only increased sales once from August to September in 2015, according to the report.

In October, $176.3 million worth of marijuana was sold across the Centennial state, which is a decrease of over $4.7 million or nearly 3% from September. Likewise, this October's sales were nearly 12% lower than in 2020, according to the report.

Recreation sales account for $147.1 million, or 83% of all sales, while medical sales accounted for $29.2 million.

Of October's $176,352,727 total in retail sales, around 37% happened in Adams, Arapahoe and Denver counties. Denver alone reported nearly $40 million in recreational marijuana sales, according to the report.

Despite the drop in sales for the past three months, the state has reported more than $1.9 billion in total marijuana sales this year, which is about 4% higher than 2020 during the same period.

In addition to the decline of total marijuana sales, the state's tax and revenue brought in by marijuana slightly fell from $32.9 million in October to $32.5 November.

Since recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado in 2014, tax and fee revenue has declined five times — including this year — from October to November.