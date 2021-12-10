ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February

By ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writer
Courier News
 3 days ago

Technology companies led a rally on Wall Street that powered the S&P 500 to an all-time high...

MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.79% to $168.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.47 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Ends Higher but Pares Gains

The cotton market dropped off its triple-digit gains from earlier Monday, as disappointed traders elected to vacate their positions. The strength of the market was its reassessment of last week’s positive fundamentals. These included strong weekly export sales, a big reduction in global carryout and an exceptionally high inflation report (CPI) on Friday.
MarketWatch

Gold futures up a second straight session to settle at a 3-week high

Gold futures climbed on Monday for a second session in row to tally their highest finish in three weeks. Still, the precious metal "appears to be stuck in a range ahead of this week's [Federal Reserve] meeting, and likely to remain so until it becomes clearer as to how quickly the Fed is likely to accelerate its tapering program when the FOMC concludes its meeting on Wednesday," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. February gold rose $3.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,788.30 an ounce after trading between an intraday high of $1,792.80 and low of $1,782.20. The settlement was the highest for a most-active contract since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.
Courier News

Stocks start lower after jump in wholesale prices last month

Stocks are opening lower again on Wall Street Tuesday as traders took in the latest sign that inflation is still running high. The S&P 500 index gave up 0.5% in the early going. Technology companies had some of the biggest losses, which helped pull the Nasdaq down 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. Treasury yields rose after the latest report on inflation, which showed that wholesale prices jumped a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, more than expected. Federal Reserve policymakers began a two-day meeting Tuesday at which they’re expected to speed up the withdrawal of economic stimulus measures.
Motley Fool

Why Lucid Stock Climbed Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Lucid Group ( LCID...
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.62% higher to $290.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $5.64 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.71%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.71%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
