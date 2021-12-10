Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February

Gold futures climbed on Monday for a second session in row to tally their highest finish in three weeks. Still, the precious metal "appears to be stuck in a range ahead of this week's [Federal Reserve] meeting, and likely to remain so until it becomes clearer as to how quickly the Fed is likely to accelerate its tapering program when the FOMC concludes its meeting on Wednesday," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. February gold rose $3.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,788.30 an ounce after trading between an intraday high of $1,792.80 and low of $1,782.20. The settlement was the highest for a most-active contract since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO