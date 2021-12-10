Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 7: Curler Matt Hamilton reflects on 2018 gold; preps for China

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

More nations are joining a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

Summer Olympics stars Allyson Felix and Simone Biles are back in the spotlight.

The IOC weighs in on Peng Shuai…sort of.

A U.S. bobsledder gets some important paperwork as she pushes for an Olympic bid.

And on this week’s Athlete Spotlight we speak with 2018 gold medal US curler Matt Hamilton on what the last four years have been like as he eyes a podium repeat with Team Shuster in Beijing.

Listen here:

