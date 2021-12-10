Bills DT Lotulelei ruled out from playing against Buccaneers

In case you were wondering, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady does listen to the criticism that’s thrown at him. The GOAT proved just that on Monday as he fired back at Peyton Manning and Tony Romo for their rather unsavory comments towards him. Brady took to Twitter to...
The Buffalo Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, falling to Tom Brady and Co. in overtime. Josh Allen played his heart out on Sunday, passing for more than 300 yards, rushing for more than 100 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Unfortunately, Allen was reportedly banged...
Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken a lot of NFL records, including the all-time pass completions mark he set on Sunday against the Bills, but there is one record that he's still chasing and if he ends up breaking it, it will definitely be notable and that's because it's a record that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning considered unbreakable when he retired from football following the 2015 season.
Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
Tom Brady had one of the most-physical runs of his career on Sunday, but don’t expect to see any more moving forward this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills, 33-27, on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay knocked off Buffalo in overtime on a walkoff touchdown pass by Brady.
Even at this late stage in his career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman continues to show that he still has plenty left in the tank. Sherman earned the green light to feature in the Buccaneers’ Week 14 home matchup with the Buffalo Bills after a stint on the injured reserve list due to a calf issue. He suffered no setbacks regarding his calf injury over the past week, and thus, the team opted to place him on the active roster ahead of Sunday.
After back-to-back losses against the Saints and Washington, Brady and Co. scripted a brilliant comeback. They are on a three-game winning streak. However, their last win wasn’t an easy one to come by. After putting up a terrific performance in the first half, the Buccaneers allowed the Bills to make a comeback in the second half.
The Buffalo Bills are reeling. The team expected to be a force in the AFC is quickly turning into a farce. Trailing 24-3 at the break Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo had done something in the first 30 minutes no NFL had in at least 30 years.
Seemingly left for dead at halftime Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, the Buffalo Bills rallied from a 24-3 deficit to tie the game, 27-27, and force overtime. Plays of the game: Tom Brady hit Breshad Perriman with a short pass that turned into a 58-yard...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off of their third straight win and will now host the Buffalo Bills. With five weeks left to play before the playoffs, Tampa Bay is in the driver’s seat for a top three seed. On the other hand, the Bills have to win and try and keep pace with the rest of the AFC to win their division or earn a wildcard seed. This will be a tough test for the Buccaneers so let us take a look at things to watch for on Sunday.
