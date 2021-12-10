Bills DT Lotulelei ruled out from playing against Buccaneers

Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken a lot of NFL records, including the all-time pass completions mark he set on Sunday against the Bills, but there is one record that he's still chasing and if he ends up breaking it, it will definitely be notable and that's because it's a record that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning considered unbreakable when he retired from football following the 2015 season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO