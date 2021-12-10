ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

B for Berrios: Jets WR driven by ultra-competitive edge

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — It's still a sore subject for Braxton Berrios, so tread...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Ap#The University Of Miami#Gpa
thespun.com

Former NFL Executive Getting Ripped For Lamar Jackson Comment

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left today’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Jackson got hurt when he was hit around the ankle after releasing a pass outside the pocket. Former Philadelphia Eagles president and Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons executive Joe Banner had some thoughts...
NFL
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announced Notable Signing On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens are welcoming back a familiar face to their secondary. On Monday, John Harbaugh announced safety Tony Jefferson was signed to the team’s practice squad. Jefferson most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers where he appeared in two games. The veteran defensive back spent two-and-a-half seasons in Baltimore where he enjoyed most his success.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

​Patrick Mahomes Runs Off The Field To Give Brittany Matthews A Kiss After Chiefs’ Win

The Chiefs quarterback celebrated the team’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders by running to smooch his fiancée. There’s no better person to celebrate a big victory with than your fiancée! Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but run off and kiss Brittany Matthew on Sunday December 12, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders in an impressive 48 to 9 victory. Brittany, 26, seemed so in love with Patrick, 26, as she shared the video on her Instagram with a pair of loving emojis on Monday December 13.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray made big mistake on last play of Cardinals’ loss

Kyler Murray made a lot of nice plays on Monday night, but he sure made a big mistake on the last play of his Arizona Cardinals’ 30-23 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals were down 10 late in the game and kicked a field goal with 37 seconds left to make it 30-23. Arizona then improbably recovered an onside kick to give themselves a chance to tie the game. But their final possession went poorly.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

James Conner suffers injury at end of Cardinals’ loss

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy