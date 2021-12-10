ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Douglas' surprising emergence sparks Packers' defense

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas never...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a bye week. The NFC North franchise is set to play a big divisional game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. All eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers following his comments about the Bears fan base. All eyes will be on Rodgers’...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple fans arrested, ejected during Packers shutout victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did not get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#American Football
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Make Decison On WR Randall Cobb

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during the Packers’ Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And during the team’s bye this past week, he underwent surgery to address the issue. On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Message For Bears Fans

This week’s Sunday Night Football game will feature one of the best rivalries in the NFL, pitting the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. This is the second matchup of the season for the Packers and the Bears. Earlier this year, the Packers beat the Bears in Chicago....
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Matt Nagy’s time with the Chicago Bears: A look back at the career highs — and lows — for the coach

The Chicago Bears hired Matt Nagy in 2018 — and it has been quite the roller coaster since. As the team nears the end of the 2021 season, questions about the coach’s future have reached a fever pitch. But remember: The franchise never has fired a coach at midseason before. Before we look ahead, let’s look back at Nagy’s Bears career. Jan. 8, 2018: Nagy hired as the franchise’s 16th head coach ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears erupted for 27 first-half points — then watched their lead quickly disappear. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears looked like a team that could hang in there with the Green Bay Packers for a half before things snapped back to reality and it turned into what too many of the recent encounters have been — a runaway — as Aaron Rodgers dominated and Matt Nagy’s offense wilted in a 45-30 blowout. 1. There’s a riddle for the offseason ahead, and I write that with the ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy