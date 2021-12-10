ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

6 More Subpoenas Issued in House Panel’s Jan. 6 Investigation

By Luke Broadwater
The New York Times
 3 days ago
Supporters of then-President Donald Trump during the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Jason Andrew/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued six new subpoenas Friday, digging deeper into the rallies that preceded the mob violence and organizers’ meetings with then-President Donald Trump.

Those who were issued subpoenas Friday included Robert “Bobby” Peede Jr., a former director of the White House advance team, and Max Miller, a former Trump White House aide, who both met with Trump in his private dining room by the Oval Office on Jan. 4 to discuss the rally planned for two days later at the Ellipse, a park just south of the White House. Another who was issued a subpoena is Brian Jack, Trump’s former political affairs director who reached out to several members of Congress to ask them to speak at the Jan. 6 rally.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., accepted Jack’s invitation, the committee said. At the rally, Brooks wore body armor onstage as he told the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”

“Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to stage the rallies on Jan. 5 and 6, and some appeared to have had direct communication with the former president regarding the rally at the Ellipse directly preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the committee, said in a statement. “The select committee expects these witnesses to join the hundreds of individuals who have already cooperated with our investigation as we work to provide the American people with answers about what happened on Jan. 6 and ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

The committee also issued subpoenas for Bryan Lewis, who obtained a permit for the Jan. 6 rally to “urge Congress to nullify electoral votes from states that made illegal changes to voting rules during their elections,” and Ed Martin, an organizer of the Stop the Steal movement who the committee said was involved in the planning and financing of the rally immediately before the attack.

The committee said Martin worked closely with Ali Alexander, a prominent organizer of Stop the Steal rallies around the country who has ties to far-right members of Congress. Alexander is cooperating with committee, delivering a trove of documents that could shed light on the activities preceding the attack. At Stop the Steal events in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, he repeatedly referred to the possible use of violence to achieve his organization’s goals, including leading a crowd in Washington on Jan. 5 in a chant of “victory or death.” He claimed to have been in communication with the White House and members of Congress about events planned to undermine Congress’ official count of the Electoral College results.

The panel also issued a subpoena to Kimberly Fletcher and her organization, Moms for America, which helped organize a Jan. 5 rally at Freedom Plaza and the Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse supporting Trump’s false allegations of election fraud.

The subpoenas call for the witnesses to produce documents this month and to sit for depositions in January.

The committee has already interviewed nearly 300 witnesses, including four Thursday, but has voted twice to find uncooperative allies of the former president in contempt. This week, the panel announced it would vote Monday to recommend Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, be found in criminal contempt of Congress for defying its subpoena.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Mi­ss.), chairs the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in Washington, Oct. 19, 2021. (Al Drago/The New York Times)

Among the witnesses interviewed Thursday in a nondescript federal office building in Washington were Alexander, who has sought to shift the blame for the mob violence onto others, and Kash Patel, a former Pentagon chief of staff who was involved in discussions about Capitol security and in constant contact with Meadows the day of the assault.

“We’ve provided the committee with thousands of records,” Alexander said. “I’m going to go in there and cooperate where I can. Where I can’t, I’ll invoke my constitutional rights. But we’ve got tons of evidence for them.”

He claimed the evidence he was providing to the committee “exonerates” himself, members of Congress and Trump of playing any role in the violence.

Comments / 407

dougi
3d ago

No answers as to why extra security requested multiple times by Trump way ahead of the known protests were all refused and denied?Seems Pelosi planned the breach to me.

Reply(24)
59
Bob Fortini
3d ago

So when is Nancy going to testify oh right that's why she changed who would be on the Committee so she wouldn't have too.

Reply(81)
89
Guest
3d ago

Too bad they can't investigate the left mayors telling their police to stand down while cities were looted and burned for multiple days and nights. Some cities are still suffering. Seems like the insurance companies would be interested in that. The cities should pay for loss in lieu of insurance companies that end up raising our rates. And they are concerned about 1 day, less than 24 hours.

Reply(2)
18
