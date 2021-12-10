Got finals season stress? Breathe deep, follow these tips

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! I really do mean it. However, in the midst of studying for finals, finishing up 50-slide presentations and polishing 10-page papers, many college students are blind to this magical time. You settle in after Thanksgiving, unpack your things and realize that you haven’t touched a textbook in five days. It dawns upon you that these next few weeks are going to be the grind of all grinds, including nonstop study sessions with no time to even try the Starbucks holiday menu — which I highly recommend. Will you even spend time with your friends before you return home for an entire month? I’d argue that these last two weeks of classes and one week of finals, while stressful, are some of the best in the entire year.

