“You’re either in the Zone, or you’re not.” Nineties babies will remember this slogan of the popular chain of children’s indoor play centers, the one and only DZ! Discovery Zone. If you grew up in Kalamazoo during this time, you probably remember the old DZ location on Westnedge next to Hobby Lobby and the also ill-fated Toys R’ Us. You probably even celebrated a birthday or two there, or you at least attended someone else’s party. Have you ever wondered what became of the now-forgotten chain of family centers?

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO