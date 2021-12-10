Python Set Operations: Complete Guide — Data Structures

Logging is an important capability within Python to monitor the health of our code. In a way, log files share a lot of the same concepts as the debugger. We can use logs to place breadcrumbs in our code to help determine what’s going on inside. This is especially useful when our script crashes for an unknown reason — if we leave enough breadcrumbs behind we can track the path the code took, and we can focus our attention there. Typically the python debugger is useful when we’re first testing out our code, but at some point we consider our code “working” before we’ve tested every possible input case. If we use logging in the background, we’ll have a great idea of where we went wrong if something breaks down the road. In particular, if we use logging correctly, we can see the exact unique situation that broke our “working” code.

