Calling all Barbie girls: Use these nostalgic flicks to handle finals stress

Ted Lasso has returned to spread some holiday cheer.
Apple’s Emmy-winning comedy series has released a brand-new, holiday-themed short that builds upon the stop-motion animated opening credits featured in season two’s beloved Christmas episode.
The four-minute short features the cast — Jason Sudeikis (Ted), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Juno Temple (Keeley), Brett Goldstein (Roy), Phil Dunster (Jamie) and Nick Mohammed (Nate) — reprising their roles in Claymation form. The special, like the series itself, features Ted, in his own way, delivering an important message about the holidays.
The short, titled Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache, features...
Comments / 0