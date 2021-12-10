Report: Kyrie Irving is staying ready despite ineligibility

There’s no indication that Kyrie Irving will take the steps necessary to become eligible to play for the Brooklyn Nets, but he is staying basketball-ready despite his long absence, according to a new report.

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, at this moment in time, the 29-year-old is just “not trusting of the available vaccines.” Now that we are three months into the season, Robinson confirmed that Irving has managed to still be working out regularly with a focus on cardio and weight training.

“According to people close to him, the seven-time All-Star has been working out pretty regularly, focusing on cardio, weight training and meditation, and spending time with his immediate family. “This is the happiest that I’ve seen Kyrie in years,” one source said.”

Although he is staying ready, he’s still away from the team and has not been available to mentor his young teammates – an experience that is irreplaceable to them.