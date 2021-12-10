ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving is staying ready despite ineligibility

By Ajayi Browne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzDi7_0dJkBMhE00

There’s no indication that Kyrie Irving will take the steps necessary to become eligible to play for the Brooklyn Nets, but he is staying basketball-ready despite his long absence, according to a new report.

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, at this moment in time, the 29-year-old is just “not trusting of the available vaccines.” Now that we are three months into the season, Robinson confirmed that Irving has managed to still be working out regularly with a focus on cardio and weight training.

“According to people close to him, the seven-time All-Star has been working out pretty regularly, focusing on cardio, weight training and meditation, and spending time with his immediate family. “This is the happiest that I’ve seen Kyrie in years,” one source said.”

Although he is staying ready, he’s still away from the team and has not been available to mentor his young teammates – an experience that is irreplaceable to them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To What John Stockton Admitted

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving hasn’t had a lot of allies with his COVID-19 vaccine decision, but it appears he has one in John Stockton. Irving, who is not vaccinated, is not playing for the Nets this season – so far, anyway. Due to New York’s vaccine requirements, the Nets are playing without Irving, who would be ineligible to play home games right now.
NBA
Field Level Media

Report: Nets optimistic Kyrie Irving will return this season

There is renewed optimism that star point guard Kyrie Irving could return to play for the Brooklyn Nets this season after all, The Athletic reported Monday. It’s unclear which side harbors the optimism. It’s also unclear whether Irving’s would-be return signifies a willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or the team relaxing its stance to allow Irving to play road games, per the report.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Sports Illustrated

There Was Very Promising News Reported About Kyrie Irving On Friday

On Friday, Jordan Schultz reported positive news about Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, and the tweet can be seen embedded below from Shultz's Twitter account. Shultz reported that a league told him this: “He’s kept himself in playing shape and could probably go 30+ minutes pretty quickly. He’s been getting shots up, running and doing all those things he needs.”
NBA
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving update: Nets have renewed optimism star guard could return to team this season, per report

Entering the 2021-22 NBA season, it was unclear if All-Star guard Kyrie Irving would play given New York's vaccine mandate that requires all players on the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks to receive at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to play in home games. Irving has been adamant that he doesn't want to get the vaccine, and the Nets didn't want him to be a part-time player at the start of the season, which would have meant he only played in road games.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Teases His Comeback With New Video

Kyrie Irving hasn't played any basketball this season due to his vaccination status. While he could suit up for away games, the Nets have decided to not allow that as they don't want Kyrie to be a part-time player. Despite this, there are now rumblings that the Nets could go back on their word as a report came out stating that the team is optimistic that he will end up playing this season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#Bally Sports
SLAM

REPORT: There’s ‘Renewed Optimism’ Around Kyrie Irving Playing This Season

According to The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania, the possibility of Kyrie Irving suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets has gained renewed optimism. Whether that’s through vaccination or by the Nets making Irving available to play road games and practice at home remains unclear. Charania reported that Irving and Kevin Durant, close friends that orchestrated their move to Brooklyn together, have been talking increasingly more about their personal lives, Irving’s fit on the team, and breaking down game film.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant wants Kyrie Irving back

Shams Charania: I know Kevin Durant, from what I’m told, would welcome Kyrie Irving back. It’s clear he wants Kyrie Irving back. But again, how does that play out? How does? How is that conceivable? And if you were to come back there, of course, be a transition period.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mark Cuban denies trade talks for Kyrie Irving

Marc Stein: Just spoke to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who says his team, contrary to reports, has had no trade discussions with the Nets about Kyrie Irving. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com. Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Jon Hamm @JonMHamm. Nets are down to 9 healthy...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mavs, Nets discussing Kyrie Irving trade?

The Dallas Mavericks were among teams to reach out to the Nets about a trade involving Kyrie Irving, per SNY sources. And in those trade talks, sources say Kristaps Porzingis was brought up. It’s unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced past a preliminary stage. Source: SportsNet New...
NBA
netsdaily.com

Nash on Kyrie Irving return: ‘The boundaries are the same as they were before the recent reports’

Kyrie Irving has been the talk of the town. First, it was The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting that the Nets have some “renewed optimism” about Irving’s return and that he and Kevin Durant have been corresponding regularly about his fit on the team. Charania made it clear that the Nets’ players and coaches would welcome him back with open arms.
NBA
TMZ.com

Kyrie Irving Seemingly Teases NBA Comeback Amid Report Of Potential Return

Starting at point guard for the Brooklyn Nets ... Kyrie Irving?!?!. It sure seems like that might happen again soon ... 'cause the NBA superstar appears to be teasing a hoops return amid reports he could rejoin the team. Kyrie hasn't played a minute of hoops all season, thanks to...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy