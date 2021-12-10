Preview: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be eager to put their last two results behind them in the hope of climbing back to the top of the table.

They host a relentless Leeds United side who are without a win in their past six meetings against the Blues, with their last victory coming in 2002.

Recent form

Chelsea lost their last league fixture in the closing minutes against London rivals West Ham last weekend, falling to a 3-2 defeat away from home.

They now sit third in the league and Tuchel will be expecting a rise in standards on Saturday following the draw in midweek to Zenit St Petersburg in Russia.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Bielsa's men are down in 15th currently. They have only won three of their opening 15 games this season, one of those coming on the road back on October 31 away to Norwich City in a 2-1 win at Carrow Road.

Team news

Chelsea will be without quartet Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (ACL), N'Golo Kante (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19).

But the Blues have received a double boost for the league clash. Jorginho will be available and is set to start after a back problem saw him miss the draw against Zenit.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was also absent due to an injury in warm-up but he trained and is available for selection.

Leeds have injury problems too; Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford are all out injured.

Rodrigo is set to miss the trip to the capital. Robin Koch is also unavailable for the visitors.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Prediction

Chelsea have injury and selection problems, as do Leeds United, so it will be a case of who handles the absences best. For Leeds, they are without key players.

Phillips' unavailability for the visitors will come as a huge blow, and despite Chelsea's issues in midfield, Jorginho and whoever partners next to him, Loftus-Cheek expected, could prove pivotal to winning the midfield battle, in turn playing a pivotal part in the outcome of the game.

The hosts will want to put their recent performances right. Tuchel isn't happy, neither are the team, and Saturday is the perfect time to get back to winning ways in front of a home crowd. But it won't be easy. Any errors and Leeds will be there to punish them.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leeds United

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube