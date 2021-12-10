ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Urban Survivability Training Is The Best Thing On The Internet

By B-Ray
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detroit Threat Management Center has been lighting the internet on fire recently with its viral star Commander Brown showing people how they can increase their survivability in tough situations!. I too was once a non-believer, coming from a combat sports background I'm accustomed to seeing pretenders. But after laughing...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MetroTimes

All the crafty people we saw at the Detroit Urban Craft Fair

More than 100 vendors helped Detroiters get their holiday shopping done early at this year's Detroit Urban Craft Fair. The Masonic Temple hosted Michigan's longest-running indie craft fair, featuring a variety of handmade wares, from candles to plush monsters. See detroiturbancraftfair.com/ for the complete list of vendors. Photos by Josh...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

Best of Detroit 2022

This year, Best of Detroit will look a little different than what you’re used to. From Dec. 1 to Jan. 3, you, the voters, will nominate your local favorites on hourdetroit.com We encourage you to say a few words about some of the businesses, people, and places you nominate in the comments field — your submission may be included in our Best of Detroit feature!
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
runningmagazine.ca

Is winter the best time to train hills?

Hills are known to increase the difficulty or the intensity of a run, but they can naturally increase your heart rate, improving both your anaerobic and aerobic capacity. They are used by a majority of runners as a form of speedwork since hills can match the heart rate level of a race or high-intensity track workout.
WORKOUTS
1077 WRKR

Mackinac Island Will Be Featured on Amazon Series About Extreme Deliveries

Michigan's Mackinac Island will soon become the feature of an interesting Amazon series that focuses on "extreme deliveries." Delivering packages for Amazon seems like it would be a very stressful job. You're always in a huge rush, you have to deal with rude and disrespectful customers, and some delivery destinations are downright hard to get to. Not to mention, they have to make these deliveries regardless of the weather conditions.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This Detroit restaurant has one of the best views in the city

Located on the top floor of the tallest building in Michigan is a restaurant with one of the best views in all of Detroit, Highlands. This iconic location used to be the site of Coach Insignia, until Chef Shawn McClain took it over. The former winner of Iron Chef moved...
DETROIT, MI
blac.media

Things to do this weekend in Detroit

Celebrate the holiday season quickly approaching with these events happening in and around Detroit this weekend. Grab the family and head over to the Wayne Historical Museum for a night of holiday fun. Enjoy the annual tree lighting, cookies and hot cocoa, a petting zoo, Santa, and more. When: Saturday,...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survivability#Internet Trolls
MetroTimes

12 Days of GRiZMAS, Detroit Urban Craft Fair, David Sedaris, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Wed 12/1-Sun 12/12: There's the holidays and then there's the holidaze, which is how Detroit blazes, er, celebrates the most wonderful, blaze-tastic time of the year. 'Tis the season for the 12 Days of GRiZMAS, an annual festival hosted by Michigan's own kush-smoking DJ and philanthropist GRiZ, who just this year, also launched his own line of cannabis products as well as a limited coffee blend (stocking stuffers, anyone?) and is, once again, giving back in a big way. Now in its 8th year, the 12 Days of GRiZMAS is 12 consecutive days of trippy community-oriented activities, many of which will benefit the event's annual charity partner, Seven Mile, an organization offering after-school and summer camp programming engaging local youth in music and creative arts. (GRiZMAS says it's raised more than $100,000 for Seven Mile since its inception.) The event kicks off with an opening night workshop at GRiZMAS HQ (1301 Broadway St., Detroit) where folks can pop in and donate to the ongoing coat and toy drive, shop exclusive GRiZ merch, and bid on the charity auction, among other holiday activities and offerings. The rest of GRiZMAS looks something like this: Crafts and cocktails night at Spot Lite Detroit; GRiZMAS charity dodgeball tournament at the Durfee Innovation Society; a 24-hour global charity livestream/mystery party; yoga at a surprise location; team trivia livestream; a community day, which connects interested volunteers with local non-profit organizations; local mic night at DIME; a jazz jam livestream with GRiZ and friends at the Magic Stick; and rainbow roller disco at Bonaventure Family Skating rink in Farmington Hills. As with previous years, GRiZMAS concludes with a pair of performances by the man himself, this year, however, we get a bonus performance, which means there are three opportunities to blaze your own trail through the holiday season, with a little help from our saxophone-wielding friend. —Jerilyn Jordan.
DETROIT, MI
ABC 4

The best thing about Christmas

What is one of the best things about Christmas? The Best Things About Christmas Musical of course, and Derek Hinckley is here to tell us all about his new musical-theatre play and perform a song from it!. Hinckley is an artist out of Nashville and is not originally a playwright,...
ENTERTAINMENT
protocol.com

A love letter to developers making weird things on the internet

To all the unnamed developers making the internet a better place,. Today I feel a little bit like Andrew Lincoln in "Love Actually," scrawling my words of adoration for you across giant sheets of cardstock and slipping them onto the internet between my usual articles about tech unions, Tesla and the Facebook Papers.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals Special Christmas Apparel

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac certainly knows how to get attention on social media. Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has developed a massive following on social media. The former professional golfer has more than 3 million followers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy