Demoted High-Ranking City Of Miami Police Officers Get Jobs Back

 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three high-ranking Miami Police officers who were demoted during former Police Chief Art Acevedo ‘s tenure are getting their jobs back.

The officers are Major Keandra Simmons, Jose Fernandez a major with Internal Affairs and Richard Perez, a major in support services.

It was a dramatic fall for Acevedo, who was the first Latino to lead the police department in Houston and was dubbed by Miami’s mayor as the “Tom Brady or the Michael Jordan of police chiefs,” when he was hired in April.

Back in October of this year, Miami city commissioners voted unanimously to fire Acevedo just six months after he assumed the post.

Related
Miami-Dade Officer Guillermo Cuba Relieved Of Duty, Charged, For Violent Confrontation At North Miami Senior High

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a confrontation at a high school in which he flashed a loaded weapon and threatened to kill someone. According to the arrest report, the incident involving Guillermo Cuba happened during a wrestling match at North Miami Senior High on Saturday, Dec. 11. During the match, police say, Cuba ran onto the mat and pushed someone to the ground. As he was begin escorted out of the gym by school staff, he started shouting “I’ll (expletive) kill you.” Once outside the gym, he flashed a gun holstered to his belt and...
City Of Opa-locka New Police Chief Dennis M. Jackson II Takes Oath Of Office

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Opa-locka held a swearing-in ceremony for their newly-appointed Police Chief Dennis M. Jackson II on Sunday, December 5. Chief Jackson accepted the oath of office and assumed his official duties during the ceremony held at New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Miami. “Jackson will be responsible for evolving the City of Opa-locka into 21st century policing and expanding successful public safety outreach programs. He will also provide an important and fresh perspective to the Police Department and the City’s executive team,” city officials said. Chief Jackson is a 28-year veteran member of the City of Miami Police Department. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from Bethune Cookman University and a Master of Arts Degree in Theological Studies from Trinity International University. Chief Jackson is also a Ph.D. candidate in Criminal Justice at Nova Southeastern University.
Miami Fire Rescue Looking To Hire Firefighter-EMTs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you want to make a difference and make an impact on the community, Miami Fire Rescue wants to hire you. Beginning Monday, November 13th, they will begin accepting applications for Firefighter-EMT at 8 a.m. The application period ends Friday, December 17th, or when 1000 applications have been received. Those applying must meet a number of requirements. They must be at least 18-years old, have a standard high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid driver’s license, and have a valid/current State of Florida EMT certification – a State of Florida Paramedic certification is acceptable. Also, they must live in Miami-Dade throughout the application and hiring process until employed by the city. A thorough background check will be performed on each applicant being considered. Those interested should go to Miami.com/Careers-Jobs for more information and how to apply online.
City of Cleveland Announces Two Cleveland Police Officers Terminated from Employment, One Officer Demoted in Rank

City of Cleveland Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard announces that two Cleveland Police Officers have been terminated from employment with the City of Cleveland, Division of Police and one supervisory officer demoted in rank effective Friday, December 3, 2021. Cleveland Police Officer Terminated From Employment. Patrol Officer Elaina...
Miami Police officer hospitalized after crash outside restaurant

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami police officer had to be taken to the hospital after she was involved in a crash outside of a restaurant. According to witnesses, the incident took place outside Doce Provisions near Southwest Fifth Street and 12th Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m., Sunday. Investigators...
Recognize These Two? Suspect and Witness Identifed In Miami Beach Shooting Investigation

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach police are looking for a man and woman in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning. Jacob Majewski, 25, has been identified as the man wanted for the shooting of another man at 800 Washington Avenue on Dec. 11. Jacob Majewski (Source: Miami-Beach Police) Police say Majewski should be consider armed and dangerous. The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Detectives are also looking for a woman, 19-year-old Baila Nicole Sky Roe, who has been identified as a possible witness to the shooting. Baila Nicole Sky Roe (Source: Miami Beach Police) Police want to talk to her regarding the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.  
Florida man stabbed co-worker to death because she refused to date him

A Miami Beach man has killed his restaurant co-worker outside her apartment after his repeated romantic advances were rejected by the lady, according to reports. Agustin Lucas Mariani, 20, is facing second-degree murder charges for stabbing a 28-year-old Delfina Pan to death. Delfina, who is originally from Argentina, was fatally stabbed for refusing to date Mariani, the Miami Herald reported Friday.
Why Wasn't an Amber Alert Issued for Missing Miami Beach 5-Year-Old?

The father of a 5-year-old who disappeared more than three weeks ago says the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) has refused to issue an Amber Alert for his daughter despite repeated requests. Rommel Lassiter was awarded shared custody of his daughter, Leah-Ranee Rose Lassiter, on November 19, following a lengthy...
Homestead Businessman Charged with Molestation

Rick Torcise is from one the communities leading families who have owned large farming operations, successful construction businesses and held public office in Homestead and Florida City for over century. Homestead businessman Rick Torcise, 67, was arrested November 16 for sexually molesting a 17 year old male in his care.
Drugged geese drown, landing Florida homeowners association in hot water

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Ten geese drowned in a South Florida lake after a homeowners association's attempt to trap, sedate and euthanize them went horribly awry. The SilverLakes homeowners association in Miramar hired a company, Pest Wildlife Pro, to remove 25 geese because some residents found them to be loud pooping machines, although others saw them as majestic.
Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
