ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Part 1: Practices for Molecular Testing to Determine Frontline Therapy in NSCLC

By Targeted Oncology Staff
targetedonc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a live virtual event, Ravi Salgia, MD, PhD, discussed a possible approach for biopsy and molecular testing of a patient diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma. A 71-year-old woman presented to her primary care physician with rib pain after a fall and reported increasing shortness of breath and fatigue​. She had no...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Molecular Testing Mainstays for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Navel G. Daver, MD, discusses the molecular characteristics of acute myeloid leukemia, agents available for the treatment of mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and how to potentially improve treatment in the future. Before treatment is decided for a patient with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), oncologists should perform molecular testing, according to...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Cholangiocarcinoma Management: Role of Biomarkers and Molecular Testing

Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, MD: In cholangiocarcinoma over time, these various sites can be broken down by site of origin—intrahepatic, extrahepatic, gall bladder, Klatskin, hilar cholangiocarcinoma—and they can harbor different molecular alterations. We’re making significant progress in targeting some of these alterations. We have some drugs approved for these specific alterations. This disease is being broken down into specific molecular subtypes. The alterations vary by site of origin. Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma tends to have FGFR2 alterations and IDH1 and IDH2 mutations vs gallbladder and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, which tend to have HER2[human epidermal growth factor receptor 2] alterations,EGFR alterations, and some RAS and RAF alterations. These aren’t exclusive, but they’re more frequent in extrahepatic and gall bladder compared with intrahepatic. Other alterations can be picked up in cholangiocarcinoma, including BRCA and other DNA-repair alterations, as well as ARC, ROS, and MET, but I’d like to focus on FGFR,IDH,HER2, andRAF. For all these there are emerging therapies, and we may come back to this later today. ForIDH and FGFR, we have approved agents.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Another Amivantamab CDx for Detection of EGFR Exon 20-Positive NSCLC

The Ocomine Dx Target Test is now FDA-approved to help identify eligible patients to be treated with amivantamab. The FDA has granted approval to the Ocomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to assist with the identification of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who may benefit from treatment with amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant), according to a press release by Thermo Fisher Scientific.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsclc#Frontline#Pcr Testing#Dna#Mri#Ecog#Ngs#Pd L1#Phd#Salgia#Chanduri
targetedonc.com

Frontline Therapy Options for Ovarian Cancer Based on Platinum Sensitivity

Dana Chase, MD, discusses frontline therapy options for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Dana Chase, MD, a gynecological oncologist with Arizona Oncology, discusses frontline therapy options for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. According to Chase, if a patient recurs within 6 months of her last platinum therapy, they are considered...
CANCER
biospace.com

Early Tests Show Omicron Tougher for Current COVID Antibody Therapies to Tackle

Not a lot is known about how well vaccines, antiviral drugs and antibody therapies work against the latest “variant of concern” (VOC), Omicron. Early tests of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' antibody cocktail show it isn’t as effective against Omicron. According to researchers outside the company, separate tests of Eli Lilly's antibody cocktail also demonstrated it wasn’t as effective. Lilly indicated that it is running the tests itself and would not speculate on the data.
INDUSTRY
targetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab/Chemotherapy Achieves Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Metastatic TNBC Subset

Updated results from the phase 3 3KEYNOTE-355 trial indicate a new standard of care for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in patients with a PD-L1 combined positive score of 10 or higher. Updated results from the phase 3 3KEYNOTE-355 trial (NCT02819518) show that pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in combination with chemotherapy...
CANCER
alzheimersnewstoday.com

Tau NexGen Trial Now Also Testing Anti-Amyloid Therapy Lecanemab

The Tau Next Generation (Tau NexGen) clinical trial will now be evaluating an anti-amyloid antibody in addition to an anti-tau antibody as a potential treatment for early onset Alzheimer’s disease, according to a press release. BioArctic and Eisai‘s investigational treatment lecanemab has been selected as the background anti-amyloid agent to...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
Medscape News

KRAS Mutation Predicts Pembrolizumab Response in NSCLC

KRAS mutation in combination with high PD-L1 expression (≥ 50%) is better than high PD-L1 alone at predicting response to first-line pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic nonsmall cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Why This Matters. Pembrolizumab is a first-line immunotherapy indicated for metastatic NSCLC. PD-L1 expression is used to predict who...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Continues to Prolong EFS Benefit in TNBC

Results from prespecified subgroup analyses of the phase KEYNOTE-522 study were presented during 2021 SABCS. In the phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 clinical trial, treatment with adjuvant pembrolizumab following neoadjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in event-free survival (EFS) in patients with early-stage triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), according to prespecified subgroup analysis results presented to during the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Overview of MET Amplification and MET Exon 14 Skipping Mutations in NSCLC

Giuseppe Giaccone, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, discusses alterations in the MET gene that can be oncogenic drivers in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). According to Giaccone, MET amplification and MET exon 14 skipping mutations are alterations in the MET gene that are...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Genomic Profiling Identifies 3 NSCLC Subtypes Predictive of Adjuvant Therapy Outcomes

Next-generation sequencing uncovered 3 subtypes of epidermal growth factor receptor–mutant stage 2 and 3 non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that predicted patient outcomes to adjuvant therapy. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) may help predict response to adjuvant therapy in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutant stage 2 and 3 non–small cell...
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

RegMedNet: CAR-T Therapy Release Testing and Quality Control

As CAR-T (chimeric antigen T-cell) therapy advances, the immunotherapy could soon become key to various clinical cancer care applications. That said, manufacturers and regulatory bodies must overcome challenges surrounding manufacturing, release testing, and quality control before the therapy can achieve optimal patient solutions. Overcoming these challenges could enable the broad utilization and eventual commercialization of CAR-T therapy.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

FDA Approves First CGP Test as Companion Diagnostic for BRAF Inhibitor Therapies for Melanoma

The FDA approved FoundationOneCDx as the first companion diagnostic for current and future BRAF inhibitor therapeutics used to treat melanoma, including both monotherapies and combination therapies. The FDA has granted Foundation Medicine approval for its companion diagnostic, FoundationOneCDx, for current and future BRAF inhibitor therapeutics used to treat melanoma, including...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adding Subcutaneous Daratumumab to SOC Improves Responses in AL Amyloidosis

Combining daratumumab with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone improved hematologic and organ responses after 18 months of follow-up in the phase 3 ANDROMEDA study. Adding subcutaneous daratumumab (Darzalex) to the standard of care combination of bortezomib (Velcade), cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (D-VCd) induced hematologic and organ responses, compared to VCd alone, in...
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Pola-G-Len Regimen Shows Promise as an Alternative to CAR T Cells in Refractory FL

The combination of obinutuzumab with polatuzumab vedotin, or lenalidomide may be a solution for the toxicity sometimes observed with chimeric antigen receptor T cells in patients with follicular lymphoma. The combination of obinutuzumab (Gazyva) with polatuzumab vedotin (Polivy) or lenalidomide (Revlimid; Pola-G-Len) achieved high responses in patients with heavily pretreated...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Real-World Challenges with CAR T-Cell Therapy in DLBCL

During a live virtual event, Beth A. Christian, MD, discussed real-world challenges of providing timely access to CAR-T cell therapy for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. CASE SUMMARY. A 75-year-old man was diagnosed with stage IV, CD10+, CD20+ diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) of the germinal center B-cell–like subtype....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Development and effectiveness of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 system as determined by neutralizing efficiency and entry inhibition test in vitro

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become a global pandemic. Currently, SARS-CoV-2 live virus-associated experiments need to be handled in biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facilities. Previously, researchers had successfully established an HIV based pseudotyped virus system for studies on MERS-CoV and Ebola virus. Using the pseudotyped virus system, viral entry associated research, e.g. neutralization assays and in vitro pharmacodynamics, can thus be carried out in the BSL-2 facilities.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy