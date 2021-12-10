Part 1: Practices for Molecular Testing to Determine Frontline Therapy in NSCLC

Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, MD: In cholangiocarcinoma over time, these various sites can be broken down by site of origin—intrahepatic, extrahepatic, gall bladder, Klatskin, hilar cholangiocarcinoma—and they can harbor different molecular alterations. We’re making significant progress in targeting some of these alterations. We have some drugs approved for these specific alterations. This disease is being broken down into specific molecular subtypes. The alterations vary by site of origin. Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma tends to have FGFR2 alterations and IDH1 and IDH2 mutations vs gallbladder and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, which tend to have HER2[human epidermal growth factor receptor 2] alterations,EGFR alterations, and some RAS and RAF alterations. These aren’t exclusive, but they’re more frequent in extrahepatic and gall bladder compared with intrahepatic. Other alterations can be picked up in cholangiocarcinoma, including BRCA and other DNA-repair alterations, as well as ARC, ROS, and MET, but I’d like to focus on FGFR,IDH,HER2, andRAF. For all these there are emerging therapies, and we may come back to this later today. ForIDH and FGFR, we have approved agents.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO