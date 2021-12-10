ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation is red hot, soaring to 6.8% in November, the highest in nearly four decades

kdll.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think your grocery bill has gone through the roof this year, you can appreciate what's happened to Cameron Mitchell. Mitchell's shopping for about 60 restaurants he runs in cities across the country — from high-end steakhouses to Molly Woo's Asian Bistro and El Segundo Mexican Kitchen....

www.kdll.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. The central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will accelerate the phase out of its stimulus measures to end them in March, which would then allow it to as soon as May deploy its most powerful weapon against inflation by raising lending rates. While acknowledging the risk that the price increases could continue, Fed Chair Jerome Powell nonetheless maintained a steadfastly upbeat picture of the US economy, which he said was poised to continue its strong recovery and ready to be weaned off the central bank's easy money policies. "Economic activity is on track to expand at a robust pace this year, reflecting progress on vaccinations and the reopening of the economy. Aggregate demand remains very strong," Powell told reporters following the two-day FOMC meeting.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest for over 10 years as supply chain issues bite

UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more than 30 years – hitting 7.1% last month, up from 6% in October.Laying bare the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#Red Hot#Asian Bistro
CBS News

Report: Americans are seeing the worst inflation in nearly four decades

A new Labor Department report shows that inflation rose by almost 7% in the last year -- the highest one-year increase in 39 years. President Biden said the increase has peaked and that prices should begin to fall sooner than expected. But he also acknowledged Americans are feeling the pinch in their wallets. Christina Ruffini is at the White House with the latest.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Seafood
US News and World Report

Inflation Rises 6.8% in November, Fastest Pace Since 1982

Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 6.8% in November, the fastest rate since the early 1980s, the Labor Department reported on Friday. The monthly rise was 0.8%, roughly in line with expectations, driven by increases in the price of energy, food and vehicles. Last month, the consumer price index rose 0.9% and 6.2% annually.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Inflation soars as prices spike 6.8 percent, most in 39 years

The annual US inflation rate hit 6.8 percent last month, the feds said Friday — marking a 39-year high and leaving Americans helpless to do anything but watch as prices surge unabated at a clip not seen since Ronald Reagan was in office. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said...
BUSINESS
tmj4.com

Consumer inflation is up 6.8% in the past year, the highest increase since 1982

WASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982. The Labor Department also reported Friday that from October to November, prices jumped 0.8%.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Highest Unemployment in America

The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its “The Employment Situation — November 2021” report. It is hard to imagine that unemployment was three times that just a year and a half ago. The economy added 210,000 jobs in November after adding 546,000 jobs in October — […]
ECONOMY
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy