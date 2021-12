Everyone can now see why so many top clubs want to sign Antonio Rudiger, if also why so many opposition players often feel like hitting him.His manager, Thomas Tuchel, summed up the performance in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Leeds United best. “He did not accept to lose today.”Rudiger instead demanded more. On repeated occasions when it looked like Chelsea were going stale, and like they might be dropping more points to really go into a crisis, he restored spark to their game with surging runs.This was what they were missing when the defender was out, and illustrates one reason why...

