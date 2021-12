Pep Guardiola is confident the goals will soon start to flow for Jack Grealish at Manchester City.The champions’ £100million British record signing has scored just two goals since his summer move from Aston VillaThe 26-year-old’s frustration was compounded as he missed a gilt-edged chance in Saturday’s hard-fought Premier League win over Wolves but Guardiola has no doubt he will deliver.The City manager said: “He has to do exactly what he is doing, no more than that. The rest will come.“ He has chances to score two or three goals every game and it one day he is going to do...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO