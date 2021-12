Back in 1985, the Air Jordan 1s were introduced, and that may as well say it all. The backlash the shoes faced from the NBA for breaking their primitive on-court uniform code did nothing but wonders for Nike and Mike, as each pair that followed has further added to the pair’s legend. While Michael Jordan was transcendent from an athletic standpoint, the same applies even more to his ensuing line of footwear. There is arguably no line of sneakers more prominent than Jordan’s among the sneakerhead community.

