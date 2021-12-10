ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch new videos for classic holiday tunes from The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye & The Jackson 5

Cover picture for the articleMusic videos weren’t a big thing when some beloved holiday songs were first recorded, but now a bunch of new animated clips have been created for those Christmas classics. The Beach Boys‘ “The Man with All The Toys,” The Jackson 5‘s “Santa Claus Is...

