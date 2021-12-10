Cotton gin building burns in Brooks

Terry Richards | The Valdosta Daily TimesFire damage can be seen at a BCT Gin building in Brooks County Friday.

MORVEN — Firefighters battled a blaze at a cotton building in Brooks County Thursday and Friday.

Around 10:41 p.m. Thursday, E911 alerted first responders to a structure fire at the main office location of BCT Gin, at 470 BCT Gin Road, according to a posting to the county’s official Facebook page.

A large cotton seed building was fully involved, the posting said.

The Brooks County Fire Department arrived at 10:56 p.m. and requested all available fire personnel. Help was sent by Adel, Thomas County, Lowndes County, Valdosta and Tift County. The blaze was under control by 3:15 a.m. Friday; however, there was still a risk of hot spots.

The Brooks County Fire Department was still on the scene as of 1:05 p.m. Friday; smoke could still be seen coming from the building around 2 p.m. Friday.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.