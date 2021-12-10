ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks County, GA

Cotton gin building burns in Brooks

By Terry Richards terry.richards@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WI4sk_0dJk45Gw00
Terry Richards | The Valdosta Daily TimesFire damage can be seen at a BCT Gin building in Brooks County Friday.

MORVEN — Firefighters battled a blaze at a cotton building in Brooks County Thursday and Friday.

Around 10:41 p.m. Thursday, E911 alerted first responders to a structure fire at the main office location of BCT Gin, at 470 BCT Gin Road, according to a posting to the county’s official Facebook page.

A large cotton seed building was fully involved, the posting said.

The Brooks County Fire Department arrived at 10:56 p.m. and requested all available fire personnel. Help was sent by Adel, Thomas County, Lowndes County, Valdosta and Tift County. The blaze was under control by 3:15 a.m. Friday; however, there was still a risk of hot spots.

The Brooks County Fire Department was still on the scene as of 1:05 p.m. Friday; smoke could still be seen coming from the building around 2 p.m. Friday.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Meadows moves to center of Jan. 6 probe

As House investigators charge ahead with their probe into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, their focus has shifted to a contentious former colleague they increasingly see as a crucial witness: Mark Meadows . Former President Trump ’s ex-chief of staff, Meadows turned over thousands of text messages, emails...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morven, GA
Brooks County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Brooks, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Brooks County, GA
City
Adel, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
Brooks County, GA
Accidents
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Cotton, GA
NBC News

USA Gymnastics, hundreds of sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Nassar case

USA Gymnastics says it has reached a $380 million settlement with the sexual abuse survivors of former national team doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar. The settlement is part of a bankruptcy reorganization plan confirmed by a U.S. bankruptcy court in Indiana a Monday, debtors' administrators for USA Gymnastics said in a statement. A survivors' committee approved the plan, they said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

The dirty little secret the Mark Meadows texts reveal

(CNN) — They knew. They all knew. The release of texts on Monday night sent to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 amount to a smoking gun when it comes to whether those in and around the President were aware of the rising insurrection of that day and the role then-President Donald Trump himself needed to play.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Gin#Hot Spots#Accident#E911#Bct Gin
NBC News

How 'Goldilocks conditions' spawned rare December tornado outbreak

"The heat and humidity across the South was pretty uncharacteristic for this time of year," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University. "I remember waking up, looking at the weather maps and saying, 'Geez, this looks a lot more like late April than mid-December.'"
ENVIRONMENT
The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
2K+
Followers
52
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy