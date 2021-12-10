Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.62% higher to $290.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $5.64 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO