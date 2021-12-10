House Ethics Committee extends investigation of complaint against U.S. Rep. Marie Newman into 2022

Third District U.S. House Democratic candidate Marie Newman speaks during a Chicago Tribune Editorial Board meeting on Jan. 21, 2020. Newman went on to win the seat. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

The House Committee on Ethics said Friday it has extended its investigation into an allegation that Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Newman used the promise of a job to keep a potential 2020 primary opponent from running against her.

The committee probe came after Newman settled a lawsuit in July filed by Iymen Chehade. Chehade alleged that he had entered into an employment contract with Newman in December 2018 that said if she won the 2020 3rd District race, he would be hired by her office and paid between $135,000 and $140,000 annually as a foreign policy adviser or legislative or district director.

Newman, of LaGrange, lost a 2018 primary bid against Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski of Western Springs, before defeating him in a 2020 rematch and easily winning the general election.

The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, was dismissed July 16 after a settlement was reached. Financial terms were not disclosed publicly, but Federal Election Commission records show Chehade has received payments of $29,500 from Newman’s campaign account from July through September.

Responding to the original suit, House General Counsel Douglas Letter acknowledged Newman had signed the employment agreement, but did so as a private citizen prior to winning election to Congress in 2020. Letter contended Newman’s acts as a private citizen could not be enforced in her public office as congresswoman.

A conservative group, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, filed a complaint against Newman with the Office of Congressional Ethics, which referred the matter to the House Ethics Committee on Oct. 25.

In a joint statement, committee Chairman Theodore Deutch, D-Fla., and ranking member Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., said they had decided to extend the committee’s review of the matter and would announce its course of action on or before Jan. 24.

The committee statement cautioned that a referral or an extension does not indicate a violation of federal law or House rules occurred.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Newman said the complaint was “politically motivated.”

“Our office is happy to help throughout this process and we look forward to resolving the matter,” the statement said.

The first-term Newman recently announced her candidacy to challenge two-term U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove, a fellow Democrat, in the June 28 primary in the newly drawn southwest and west suburban 6th Congressional District.

