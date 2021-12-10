The AP Interview: General Says US Troops To Remain In Iraq

The Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike in August that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children, said Tuesday they are frustrated and saddened by a decision that no U.S. troops involved in the strike will face disciplinary action. Sitting on a cement walkway just a few feet from where a U.S. hellfire missile slammed on Aug. 29 into a car belonging to their older brother, Zemerai Ahmadi, three surviving brothers told The Associated Press that they have heard nothing from Washington about financial compensation for their loss or when they would be evacuated from...

