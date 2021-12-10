ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The AP Interview: General Says US Troops To Remain In Iraq

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East says the U.S. will keep the current 2,500 troops in Iraq for...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
NBC New York

No U.S. Troops Will Be Punished for Mistaken Afghan Drone Strike, Officials Say

No U.S. military personnel will be reprimanded for the August drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, two defense officials said Monday. The strike was launched three days after a deadly suicide bombing outside Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. military members and scores of...
MILITARY
AFP

No US troops to be punished over deadly Kabul drone strike

The Pentagon said Monday that no US troops or officials would face disciplinary action for a drone strike in Kabul in August that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children. Spokesman John Kirby said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had received a high-level review of the strike that made no recommendation of accountability. "He approved their recommendations," Kirby said. "The secretary is not... calling for additional accountability measures." "There was not a strong enough case to be made for personal accountability," Kirby added.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Islamic State#The Associated Press#Pentagon#Iranian#Western#Iraqis
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran responds to Israeli drill rumors

A military official in Tehran has warned that aggressors will pay a ?heavy price? in response to numerous reports that Israel was seeking US help, or at least approval, in preparingpotential strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Since talks resumed last week aimed at breathing new life into the nuclear pact...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The AP Interview: Taliban seek ties with US, other ex-foes

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers are committed in principle to education and jobs for girls and women, a marked departure from their previous time in power, and they seek the world’s “mercy and compassion” to help millions of Afghans in desperate need, a top Taliban leader said in a rare interview.
WORLD
The Independent

No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians

No U.S. troops involved in the August drone strike that killed innocent Kabul civilians and children will face disciplinary action, U.S. defense officials said Monday.Officials said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved recommendations on the disciplinary matter from the generals who lead U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command, based on the findings of an independent Pentagon review released last month.The review, done by Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami Said and endorsed by Austin in November, found there were breakdowns in communication and in the process of identifying and confirming the target of the bombing, which killed 10...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Afghan victims saddened US drone strike to go unpunished

The Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike in August that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children, said Tuesday they are frustrated and saddened by a decision that no U.S. troops involved in the strike will face disciplinary action. Sitting on a cement walkway just a few feet from where a U.S. hellfire missile slammed on Aug. 29 into a car belonging to their older brother, Zemerai Ahmadi, three surviving brothers told The Associated Press that they have heard nothing from Washington about financial compensation for their loss or when they would be evacuated from...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

No, the US should not consider nuclear weapons in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi made eye-raising comments this week during an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News. Wicker took a very hawkish view regarding the United States's involvement in the situation between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that President Joe Biden should not rule out putting troops in Ukraine. Then, almost as if it were taken from the plot of Dr. Strangelove, Wicker stated that the U.S. should not rule out the use of nuclear weapons.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden keeping 2,500 troops in Iraq

About 2,500 U.S. troops still remain in Iraq and there’s no plan to bring them home, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday. Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters “there’s no significant posture change in Iraq right now. The numbers are still where it — where they were, which is about 2,500.”
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US & Israel mull drills to strike Iran's nuclear sites reports

Israel and the US will discuss the possibility of a joint military exercise to prepare for attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, according to multiple reports, just days after Washington and Tehran sat down for renewed negotiations. The drills will be considered during a meeting between US military officials and Israeli...
MILITARY
Reason.com

U.S. Drone Strikes Plunge Under Biden

A mistaken U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan in August that killed 10 civilians was a fleeting reminder of the terrible collateral damage caused by our war on terror, which spanned two decades. But new data show numbers of deadly drone strikes overseas plunging during President Joe Biden's administration. Reliable data...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy