A trailer featuring Genshin Impact’s upcoming five-star character Arataki Itto has players clamoring over a new reveal in Kamisato Ayato. At the end of the Itto teaser, Thoma can be seen watching the show. He then speaks to his “Lord”, whom we can only assume to be Ayato. We don’t get a look at his face, but we do hear him speak. Here’s everything we know about Kamisato Ayato so far.

