The ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ trailer shows off Knuckles and Tails

Man, we can’t even tell you how happy we are to have OG-styled Guy Ritchie back making crime movies. We thought for sure that, after Aladdin, we’d lost him for good to the world of gun-for-hire franchise filmmaking, but the one-two punch of The Gentlemen and, more importantly, Wrath of Man reminded us why we loved his movies in the first place. Hell, we rave about Wrath of Man whenever we get the chance to — that’s a damn good movie. He’s also still keeping up a pretty breakneck working pace as well, as evidenced by the trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, which dropped on Thursday. It’s Jason Statham playing super-spy, and you better bet that logline still carries a shitload of currency, at least with us, but it’s also got a super-fun supporting cast as well. Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant, Cary Elwes, and… Josh Hartnett! That wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if you saw Wrath of Man, but it’s still crazy seeing him pop up in modern theatrically-released films. Dude’s aging well, too: Guess all those Walks to Remember really helped him keep up that collagen production. Anyway, the trailer’s a lot of fun.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO