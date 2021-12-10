IDNR announces grants supporting Natural Areas Stewardship
By Drew Hadden
December 10, 2021 – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced eight grants totaling $456,000 to land trusts in Illinois to support stewardship on land protected by Illinois Nature Preserves Commission (INPC)...
SPRING VALLEY – The mayor of Spring Valley is asking for village residents to write a short letter or email in support of projects to improve the community. The North Central Illinois Council of Governments could be giving Spring Valley grants to add and improve outdoor dining plus upgraded landscaping. Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson is hoping residents write a short paragraph and send it to the North Central Illinois Council of Governments about how they feel the projects would enhance the community.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced more than $1.2 million in grants around the state to support the specialty crop industry. Among the recipients is the Michigan State Horticultural Society in Benton Harbor. It’s getting more than $90,000 for orchard innovations to sustain the Michigan peach and nectarine industry. The state ag agency says the grants come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and they focus on marketing, training, food safety, pest control, and plant health for specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and flowers. In addition to the MSU horticulture grant, a grant of $125,000 is going to the Michigan Wine Collaborative in Fennville to develop a competitive brand for Michigan wine to sustain grape sales. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says “supporting our rural economy is critical to Michigan’s economic success and will help us put Michiganders first.”
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said more than $1.1 million in grant funding was recently awarded to support transportation and recreation projects, including more than $160,000 for an improvement project in Greene County. The funding is coming from two different grant programs administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, Snyder said.
The City of Pleasanton is launching a new small business grant program, called the “Pleasanton Business Venture Program.” The Pleasanton Economic Development Corporation, led by Board President and District 6 Councilwoman, Jeanne Israel, recommended the move to the Pleasanton City Council last week in a unanimous decision. This program will...
The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved the timelines and guidelines for a proposed natural gas pipeline to bring Bakken gas to the Red River Valley. The Legislature has approved using $150 million from the federal American Recovery Plan Act, to be used as seed money for the project. $10 million of that will go toward a pipeline to connect Grand Forks with the Viking Pipeline in western Minnesota, to serve a proposed “wet corn milling” plant. Fufeng Group Ltd. is looking to set up shop on 370 acres on the city’s north side.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $32 million in the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program. Grants have been awarded to 167 meat and poultry slaughter and processing facilities through the program. The goal is to expand processing capacity and efficiency to help bolster the resiliency of the food supply chain.
Recommendations for land acquisitions and projects for 2022 have been made. As we head into 2022, over $45.6 million could be used to support outdoor recreation in Michigan. The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board, along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer recommended that 117 different projects be supported in the upcoming year. These projects include recreation development projects and land acquisitions. The total for all the projects is estimated to cost $45,592,200.
MARION — With a focus on grant making, leverage funding and collaborative strategic initiatives, Gateway Wellness Foundation has mobilized more than $30 million in funding and economic activity in the region to date. Headquartered in Marion, Gateway strives to facilitate improved health and wellness for the residents of Burke, McDowell,...
Regional officials will soon learn the results of their application for a $49.5 million grant from the state. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has invited the region to bring up to five representatives to Indianapolis on Tuesday to be present for READI grant announcements. Eric Frey, executive director of the Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corp., said grant awards will be announced at 4 p.m. during the second half of the IEDC’s regular board meeting, which should be available to stream. The Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corp. is the lead applicant on the region’s READI proposal.
Theisen’s Home • Farm • Auto has announced 242 nonprofits, including many in the Quad-City area, have received more than $350,000 in awards through the company’s 2021 More for Your Community grant program. The program is a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, a news release says. This...
SAULT STE. MARIE — Brimley Area Schools has partnered with Lake Superior State University to provide a natural resource program to area students. The Career and Technical Education Natural Resource Program was made available with Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District regional millage funds. The Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District Regional Career and Technical Education Millage was passed by the voters in 2017 to provide at least two career and technical education programs to all high school students in the Eastern Upper Peninsula.
High-speed internet access is essential to modern life. However, millions of people across the country still lack sufficient access to broadband service, largely because they live in rural communities, which are the most difficult and expensive to serve.1 The challenges of deploying broadband network infrastructure in rural locations, particularly low population density and difficult terrain, create high costs and low returns on investment that discourage providers from expanding into those areas.2.
Rochester Parks and Rec has secured a $379,000 grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to support an “inclusive expansion” of the nature playground at Cascade Lake Regional Park. The project, according to the city, will increase the footprint of the park’s play space to more than...
The latest grant for Cascade Lake Regional Park will expand the playground in a way that is more accessible for children with physical challenges. “What really makes this project stand out is its focus on providing all children with the ability to play alongside one another in almost any area of the new playground,” said Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur in a statement announcing the $379,000 grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission.
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has awarded $151,513 in grants for four trail projects under a new program designed to increase access to trail opportunities for people with disabilities. The Town of Shenandoah was awarded $43,513 for the ADA Nature Trail project. The Trail...
Friends of the St. Clair River is proud to offer families a way to beat the winter blues by offering free winter stewardship events this season. Families are encouraged to attend the events for a dose of nature therapy and learn more about how to protect our community’s unique and diverse natural resources.
Mary Alice Reporting – The state’s Governor has announced the third round of Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure grants and several local projects are on the list. Mike DeWine noted that clean, accessible water is a priority, something that is not always available in some areas. This grant funding...
Permian Basin Area Foundation has awarded $1,917,000 to nonprofit organizations serving West Texans during its fall grant cycle. The Foundation resumed its regular competitive spring and fall grant cycles this year, after delaying last year’s spring cycle and focused on emergency funding due to the immediate needs presented by the pandemic, a news release detailed.
Konza Prairie Community Health Center was recently awarded grant funding from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to improve healthcare technology and access to care. Konza received $488,176 for connected devices and technology services that will expand telehealth services in the region. Telehealth has become a progressively valuable tool for patients to access care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Connected devices and improved information technology infrastructure enables Konza providers to treat patients remotely not only for COVID-19, but also for other chronic health conditions as well.
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans to bring a Michigan State Wildlife Area to Berrien County have advanced. The proposed project calls for the state to purchase 800 acres south of Berrien Springs and open those for public recreation year-round. This week, a $4.6 million grant needed to make the...
