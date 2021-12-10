ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Friendly reminder: Support Empty Stocking Fund

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 6 days ago
Donnie Douglas

The subject of today’s column, the Empty Stocking Fund, was a suggestion from Denise Ward, the publisher of The Robesonian and the person who makes sure I get paid for putting whatever pops into my brain into words for your reading pleasure. I didn’t mind the nudge.

But I didn’t really need it as the yearly campaign to raise money in support of the Empty Stocking Fund, dollars used to provide Christmas to children in this county who live on the margin, was among my favorite duties as editor of The Robesonian.

My assignment was to use this forum to cajole folks into making donations to the fund by coming on here daily and pointing out the truth that without the donations, many children in this county would have little or nothing to unwrap on Christmas Day. Then benevolent folks like yourself would make donations, money that was used by staff at the Department of Social Services, the worker bees of the Empty Stocking Fund, to get vouchers to those families so presents could be purchased. Then The Robesonian and I would get showered with words of appreciation.

See why I enjoyed it so? Do the least, get the most credit.

Denise suggested I write about the Empty Stocking Fund because it’s off to a slow start, with around $15,000 raised as I write this and the deadline to contribute on Dec. 22. Well, guess what? It almost always gets off to a slow start, with donations trickling in early and then flooding in as the deadline to contribute nears.

In advance of today’s column, I tried to come up with a persuasive argument to contribute to the fund that would not have been recycled, used already and often during the 25 campaigns that I led as editor. I came up with nothing as there are no new reasons to contribute, but the same old ones apply.

Then it occurred to me that I don’t need to convince anyone of the need to contribute. I just need to remind those with huge hearts of the opportunity to do so.

The new challenge for the Empty Stocking Fund, one that I did not have to overcome, is visibility. The Robesonian now only publishes two print editions a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, although fresh content can always be found at robesonian.com. The result is that many folks don’t see the daily tally of the Empty Stocking Fund’s progress on page 1A of the print edition, at least not with the regularity of the past. I am told that The Robesonian, after all the money is collected, counted and distributed, plans to list all the contributors and amounts donated in a final thank-you ad.

Donating has never been easier. It can be done in person at 2175 N. Roberts Ave. In Lumberton or by mailing a check to that address, by calling either Autumn Jacobs at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235 and donating by credit card, or by donating online at lumberriveruw.org/esfrobco through the Lumber River United Way – United Way of Robeson County. That agency is helping with the administration of the fund, doing so at no charge.

So every single cent contributed goes to the needy families. Donations are also tax-deductible.

It was rare during any of those 25 campaigns I was a part of to check all the children off the list that is compiled by DSS staffers who do the screening. This year there are 1,306 children who are counting on you for help, meaning that $65,300 would be enough to provide each with a $50 voucher. That is doable as the fund has on several occasions raised more than that amount.

So I hope today’s column is the nudge you need to make a contribution. I guarantee you that making a gift will not only put a bit of joy in a child’s Christmas Day but yours as well. That is the gift of giving.

Tell them the old guy who used to be editor sent you.

