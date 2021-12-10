ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fuss About Fusion

By Gary Hilson
EETimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIAN SANTO: I’m Brian Santo, EE Times editor-in-chief. You’re listening to EE Times On Air, and this is the Weekly Briefing for the week ending December 10th. Today we’re going to talk about the prospects for nuclear fusion as an energy source. If science could figure out how to build a...

www.eetimes.com

healththoroughfare.com

A New Omicron Mutation Emerges – It’s Now Harder to Identify!

According to experts, there is a new version of the Omicron variant out there and it’s even more of an issue than its original form!. This is because of its genetics that makes the virus harder to track!. This new lineage is called BA.2 and has been identified 7...
SCIENCE
etftrends.com

Whether Through Fission or Fusion, Nuclear Power is the Future

According to the Wall Street Journal, several big names are investing in nuclear fusion. Bill Gates and George Soros have both put money into Commonwealth Fusion Systems, LLC in hopes of staking a claim on what would be a revolutionary development in energy. Commonwealth has raised $1.8 billion, making it the largest private investment for nuclear fusion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom

Theoretically, two lone nuclear reactors running on small pellets could power the entire planet, safely and cleanly. That's the promise of nuclear fusion. So, why are we still relying on fossil fuels? What's stopping us from building these reactors everywhere?. After all, scientists have been working on nuclear fusion technology...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
nextbigfuture.com

Billionaires $1.8 Funding for Commercial Fusion Maybe by 2030

Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) announced it has closed on more than $1.8 billion in Series B funding to commercialize fusion energy. This money will be used construct, commission, and operate SPARC, the world’s first commercially relevant net energy fusion machine. They will also start work on ARC, the first commercial fusion power plant, which includes developing support technologies, advancing the design, identifying the site, and assembling the partners and customers for the future of fusion power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
APS Physics

Ignition First in a Fusion Reaction

In August, a fusion reaction at the National Ignition Facility yielded a record 1.3 MJ in fusion energy, releasing, for the first time, more energy than the fuel capsule absorbed. If they realize their full potential, nuclear fusion reactors could provide the world with a near limitless amount of clean...
INDUSTRY
adafruit.com

Can Nuclear Fusion Put the Brakes on Climate Change?

This recent The New Yorker piece looks at the frustrating, elusive promise of nuclear fusion technology. The accelerating climate crisis makes fusion’s elusiveness more than cutely maddening. Solar energy gets more efficient and affordable each year, but it’s not continuously available, and it still relies on gas power plants for distribution. The same is true for wind power. Conventional nuclear power has extremely well-known disadvantages. Carbon capture, which is like a toothbrush for the sky, is compelling, but after you capture a teraton or two of carbon there’s nowhere to put it. All these tools figure extensively in decarbonization plans laid out by groups like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, but, according to those plans, even when combined with one another the tools are insufficient. Fusion remains the great clean-energy dream—or, depending on whom you ask, pipe dream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF PHYSICS

Fusion Energy Advocates Press Case for Federal Backing

The House Science Committee recently held a hearing to make the case for rapidly expanding the Department of Energy’s fusion research and technology programs. Witnesses from across fusion research efforts argued the U.S. is failing to keep pace with other countries’ support for the field and that fusion technology should play an important role in the government’s decarbonization agenda.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Can Humans Even Reach 1% the Speed of Light Ever?

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

We counted 20 billion ticks of an extreme galactic clock to give Einstein's theory of gravity its toughest test yet

For more than 100 years, Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity has been our best description of how the force of gravity acts throughout the Universe. General relativity is not only very accurate, but ask any astrophysicist about the theory and they’ll probably also describe it as “beautiful”. But it has a dark side too: a fundamental conflict with our other great physical theory, quantum mechanics. Read more: Explainer: Einstein's Theory of General Relativity General relativity works extremely well at...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Capture a Doomed Galaxy Plunging Into a Galactic Furnace

The Víctor M. Blanco Telescope in Chile captures a doomed galaxy falling into the heart of the Fornax Cluster. The denizens of the Fornax galaxy cluster populate this image from the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope, located in Chile at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO), a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab. The irregular galaxy lurking in the bottom left corner of this Dark Energy Survey image is NGC 1427A, and its headlong plunge into the heart of the Fornax Cluster over millions of years will eventually result in the galaxy’s disruption.
ASTRONOMY
EETimes.com

IoT Vendors Resist Vulnerability Reporting

Internet of Things devices are proliferating in record numbers, exceeded only by the growth in attacks aimed at stealing data and hijacking their operations. Meanwhile, consumer device vendors continue to resist reporting vulnerabilities in their devices: Reporting numbers haven’t improved much since we covered this subject a year and half ago.
TECHNOLOGY
EETimes.com

Powering A Great Night’s Sleep For Infrastructure Managers

At dusk on November 9th 1965, all of New York state, parts of seven adjoining states, and the Canadian province of Ontario were plunged into darkness. The blackout was one of the biggest power failures in history; happening at the height of rush hour, it trapped 800,000 people in New York’s subway system, delayed millions of commuters and left thousands more stranded in office buildings, elevators, and trains.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

LPP Fusion Increases Current and Reaches First Fusion Results

LPPFusion’s started new experiments August 4th and successfully fired a new FF-2B experimental fusion device. It has 16 new switches and newly-redesigned anode. They are adjusting and optimizing the new switches, but have already demonstrated a 6-fold decrease in erosion from the anode and an 8% increase in peak electrical current.
ENGINEERING
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
EETimes.com

Merck, Palantir Launch IC Supply Chain Platform

A technology partnership between the semiconductor materials arm of German multinational Merck and Palantir Technologies, the data analytics specialist, will tackle chip shortages via a collaboration platform aimed at chipmakers and their suppliers. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Denver-based Palantir said this week the partnership would leverage data analytics and...
BUSINESS

