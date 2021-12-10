ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Release Picks: 'West Side Story,' and an interview with Andrew Garfield!

WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

For this week we are clearing the way to pretty much focus in on Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, but certainly end up talking about other great new movies worth seeing if they're at a theater in...

www.wfmz.com

Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
CELEBRITIES
People

See the Original West Side Story Cast Side-by-Side with the New Stars

More than 60 years after the original film premiered in 1961, Steven Spielberg is remaking the classic musical movie for a whole new generation. The film (which is based on the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name and inspired by Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet) follows two young teenagers named Maria and Tony from different backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City.
MOVIES
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
AFP

Race, politics at heart of Spielberg's new 'West Side Story'

For Steven Spielberg, who grew up obsessed by "West Side Story" and its legendary soundtrack, the excitement when rehearsals began for his own version were almost more than he could handle. "I did jump out of my chair, singing out of key and dancing like I had three left feet," he told a press conference this week. "This was the most delightful family affair I've had since E.T." The tragic love story of Tony and Maria -- set against racially charged gang rivalry in New York -- has been an American cultural milestone since it first appeared on Broadway in 1957 and as a film four years later.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Rita Moreno Reflects on New 'West Side Story' Being Released 60 Years After Original (Exclusive)

's night at the West Side Story premiere was nothing but "amazing." The 89-year-old actress reflected on her days as Anita in the original 1961 film, while at the premiere of Steven Spielberg's new iteration at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, in NYC on Monday. Moreno, looking stunning in a black sequin gown, shared that she "wasn't aware" that the new version was being released 60 years after the original.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Why ‘West Side Story’ May Be the Most Critical Release of the Covid Era

If you are interested in the future of non-franchise, non-comic book films at the movie theater, you’ve got an assignment this weekend: make it a priority to see “West Side Story” (Disney). Still, the film’s post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas dead-zone release date will make it riskier than normal to determine whether it is a success, at least initially. The stakes are high indeed for this $100 million feature, and they go beyond just its profitability, so a lot of context should be considered.
MOVIES
FOX40

Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ debuts weakly with $10.5M

Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg's lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

PHOTOS: West Side Story World Premiere in New York City

On Monday November 29, 2021 the world premiere for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story was held in New York City. The event was sponsored by Dolby Cinema. In attendance at the premiere were director Steven Spielberg along with cast members Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno (who also served as one of the film’s executive producers) and Rachel Zegler; screenwriter and executive producer Tony Kushner; producers Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum; and choreographer Justin Peck in attendance. The Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman Bob Iger was also at the world premiere of this movie musical.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
MOVIES
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations Led By ‘Belfast’ And ‘West Side Story’

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story lead the list of nomination revealed Monday for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards with 11 each. They are followed closely by Dune and The Power of the Dog, which both racked up 10 apiece. All four are among Best Picture nominees that also include Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley with eight nominations each, King Richard and Don’t Look Up with six noms, CODA with four, and tick, tick…BOOM! with two including a Best Actor nod for its star Andrew Garfield. “We are so proud to be honoring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this...
MOVIES
fox5atlanta.com

Ana Isabelle talks starring in new version of 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated version of 'West Side Story' hits theaters this month and is already getting Oscar buzz. Actor, singer, and danger Ana Isabelle plays Rosalia in the musical, and she joined Good Day to share her experience working on the film.
MOVIES
Reuters

Spielberg opens doors to Latino artists with new 'West Side Story'

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Steven Spielberg marks a milestone in U.S. film history by insisting on an authentic Latin cast for his remake of the musical "West Side Story," opening worldwide this week. For the film, an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway play and 1961 movie, Spielberg recruited...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Is West Side Story the New Best-Picture Front-Runner?

Following the Monday night premiere of West Side Story, which hits theaters December 10, Vanity Fair’s Awards Insider team discusses the blockbuster musical’s Oscar prospects, from its standout performances to its chances in the best-picture race. Katey Rich: David and Rebecca, we’ve spent this entire awards season looking around for...
MOVIES
Winchester News Gazette

‘West Side Story’ revitalized with in-depth characters, new script

The stars of “West Side Story” say the reimagining of the classic Broadway musical by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner has revitalized the story for a modern audience. (Dec. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
MOVIES

