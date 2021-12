The Postal Service got us through the pandemic. It is being called on again to help us through the holidays amid a supply chain crisis. The holiday season is upon us, and in addition to consumer anxiety about being able to find the items they want to send as gifts, given supply shortages, Americans also worry about being able to ship those gifts to their loved ones on time and at an affordable price. Demand always rises around the holidays, and as we recover from the worst of the pandemic, this year’s demand for shipping packages will almost certainly meet or exceed last year’s.

11 DAYS AGO