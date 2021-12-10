MSAD wrap: Boys, girls basketball fall to Liberty Classical Academy

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
People may always identify Bronny James as LeBron’s son, but the high school junior is a legitimately good hooper in his own right. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is a four-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He participated in the 2021 Hoophall West this past weekend with his loaded Sierra Canyon High School squad.
The Haughton Bucs had their 10-game winning streak stopped Saturday night. They started a new one Monday. The Bucs defeated the Minden Crimson Tide 50-39 at home. Elsewhere, the Plain Dealing Lions dropped a tough 62-61 decision to North Webster at home. Laythan Delaney and Zion Nelson led Haughton (11-2)...
The JV Boys opened their season on the road Monday night, falling to the Black Bears 56-32. Gavin Smith 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks. Myran Thompson 2 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 4 blocks. Isaac Valot 2 points, 2 rebounds. Tyler Hingston 3 rebounds, 2...
Despite entering wrestlers in only seven weight classes, the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team registered a sixth-place finish out of nine teams at Saturday's Delano Invitational. Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran won the individual invitational with 211.5 points, ahead of Becker (191.5), St. Peter (172.5), Medford (134.5), Rogers (115), Kenyon-Wanamingo (109), Delano (59), Park Center...
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team participated in the Dave Scharberg Memorial Tournament in Byron on Saturday and departed with a 1-2 record. The Grizzlies defeated NRHEG 54-30, while losing 62-18 against Byron and 65-18 against Dover-Eyota. That helped WEM/JWP finish in fifth place out of six teams, while Dover-Eyota claimed first,...
MALONE — After trailing Gouverneur by only five points at the end of the first quarter, Franklin Academy could not contain the Wildcats during the eight minutes leading up to halftime — falling to its NAC Central Division opponent, 52-30 at home on Monday. The Huskies’ eighth grade...
Sewickley Academy’s road gear is firmly in place. The SA boys basketball team is not slated to play its first home game until Jan. 7 in a section test with Springdale. It’s the exact opposite of last year when SA did not compete in an away game until mid-January.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released its reclassification numbers for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years Tuesday morning and there are a pair of local schools making a move. Holly Pond High School and Addison High School are each stepping down to classes 2A and 1A respectively.
The AHSAA reclassifies every two years based on public school enrollment and private schools are classified based on a 1.35 multiplier and a competitive balance rating that can put some highly successful teams into higher classifications.
2022-23, 2023-24 Football area alignments:
Class 6A, Region 7
Athens
Columbia
Cullman
Decatur
Hartselle
Muscle Shoals
Class 5A, Region 7
Arab
Boaz
Crossville
Douglas
Guntersville
Sardis
Scottsboro
Class 5A, Region 8
Brewer
Ardmore
East Limestone
Fairview
Lawrence County
Russellville
West Point
Class 4A, Region 6
Ashville
Cherokee County
Etowah
Fultondale
Good Hope
Hanceville
Oneonta
Class 3A, Region 7
Asbury
Brindlee Mountain
Danville
J.B. Pennington
Madison Academy
Susan Moore
Vinemont
Class 2A, Region 5
Aliceville
Cold Springs
Greene County
Lamar County
Sulligent
Tuscaloosa Academy
Winston County
Class 2A, Region 6
Cleveland
Gaston
Holly Pond
Locust Fork
Pleasant Valley
Southeastern
West End
Class 1A, Region 8
Addison
Cherokee
Hackleburg
Meek
Phillips
R.A. Hubbard
Shoals Christian
Vina
Waterloo
Check back soon for new area alignments of other falls sports.
SAULT STE. MARIE — It will be a matchup between the top two teams in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League’s West Division when the Soo Eagles host their cross-river rival Soo Thunderbirds Wednesday night.
Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. at Pullar Stadium. It will be considered a ‘home game’ for the Soo...
The College of Wooster men’s basketball team steamrolled visiting Hiram College with a game-opening 23-0 run and never looked back in an 82-53 North Coast Athletic Conference rout Saturday night at Timken Gymnasium.
Wooster (6-1, 4-0), the last remaining undefeated team in the NCAC, nailed eight of its nine shots during the game-opening...
