MSAD wrap: Boys, girls basketball fall to Liberty Classical Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released its reclassification numbers for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years Tuesday morning and there are a pair of local schools making a move. Holly Pond High School and Addison High School are each stepping down to classes 2A and 1A respectively. The AHSAA reclassifies every two years based on public school enrollment and private schools are classified based on a 1.35 multiplier and a competitive balance rating that can put some highly successful teams into higher classifications. 2022-23, 2023-24 Football area alignments: Class 6A, Region 7 Athens Columbia Cullman Decatur Hartselle Muscle Shoals Class 5A, Region 7 Arab Boaz Crossville Douglas Guntersville Sardis Scottsboro Class 5A, Region 8 Brewer Ardmore East Limestone Fairview Lawrence County Russellville West Point Class 4A, Region 6 Ashville Cherokee County Etowah Fultondale Good Hope Hanceville Oneonta Class 3A, Region 7 Asbury Brindlee Mountain Danville J.B. Pennington Madison Academy Susan Moore Vinemont Class 2A, Region 5 Aliceville Cold Springs Greene County Lamar County Sulligent Tuscaloosa Academy Winston County Class 2A, Region 6 Cleveland Gaston Holly Pond Locust Fork Pleasant Valley Southeastern West End Class 1A, Region 8 Addison Cherokee Hackleburg Meek Phillips R.A. Hubbard Shoals Christian Vina Waterloo Check back soon for new area alignments of other falls sports. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

HOLLY POND, AL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO