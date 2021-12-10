ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plexaderm | 12/10/21

KTNV
 4 days ago

Plexaderm works in minutes to bring back...

www.ktnv.com

KTNV

Belle Medical | 12/13/21

'Tis the season for extra sweets. It can be troublesome if you're looking to lose weight. Belle Medical has advice on how to avoid temptation and how they can help if you're looking to get on a healthy track for 2022. This segment is paid for by Belle Medical.
WEIGHT LOSS
KTNV

Nevada Coin Mart | 12/14/21

Neil Sackmary of Nevada Coin Mart will give you top dollar for unwanted items any day of the week, even holidays! They have been voted Best of Las Vegas again, and is the #1 buyer of coins, bullion, silver and gold. This segment is paid for by Nevada Coin Mart.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
EDUCATION
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Coca-Cola & Sprite Recall

There is a Coca-Cola recall involving Coca-Cola and Sprite soda cans that contain an undisclosed foreign matter according to a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity message that was issued on November 24th. This recall has not shown up on the FDA recall list at time of publish and has only shown up in the memo from the Department of Defense and appears to only affect a small portion of product that was distributed to Armed Forces Commissary locations.
FDA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wrde.com

Pet of the Week 12/10/21: Doc of DHA

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - 2-year-old Doc from the Delaware Humane Association Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center stopped by WRDE dressed in a red sweater for the holidays. DHA Rehoboth Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey says Doc gets along well with other dogs, as well as cats. "He got an A on...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
KTNV

LV Craft Shows® | 12/8/21

LV Craft Shows® is hosting CRAFTMANIA on Sunday, Dec. 12th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Estancia Ballroom at the Green Valley Ranch Resort. The event will be packed with 68 talented artists showcasing their unique selection of handcrafted gifts from wreaths, soaps, ornaments, to many other items for all occasions.
LIFESTYLE
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brave couple take on driving range challenge with PAINFUL ENDING

Sometimes when you're bored on the driving range, you might try hitting a trick shot or completing a challenge with your friends. Anything just to get rid of your last 10 balls or so. We have seen videos before of golfers acting as tees. Yes, you read that correctly and...
GOLF
KTNV

CaringBridge | 12/8/21

December is National Family Caregivers Month. The CEO of nonprofit CaringBridge, Tia Newcomer, shares how to support the compassionate people who take care of others.
CHARITIES
KTNV

Grace Gold | 12/13/21

It’s time for a beauty Wintervention! Lifestyle expert, Grace Gold, shares her hottest beauty tips to thrive in the cold temps. This segment is paid for by: Olay Body, Old Spice, Secret, Everlywell.
SKIN CARE
crossroadstoday.com

Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 12-10-21

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week. A segment where we highlight shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to a furry dog friend from the Dorothy O’connor Pet Adoption Center here in Victoria.
VICTORIA, TX
KTNV

Chase | 12/10/21

'Tis the season of spending! Does it make you anxious? Well, thanks to Chase, you can reduce stress and improve financial health this holiday season.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTNV

Limor Suss | 12/13/21

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some holiday gift ideas for beauty and style lovers. Download the Grouponapp today and don’t forget to check out Groupon Day on December 17!. Find holiday gifts for the fashionista on your list at JCPenney. The Secret Fresh Collection immediately fights odor with sweat...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTNV

Amarin Pharmaceuticals | 12/8/21

Obesity is a major factor for cardiovascular disease, and adults can gain up to two pounds during the holidays. Dr. Preston Mason from Harvard and Celebrity Chef Millie Peartree join us to talk about reducing the risk with heart healthy hacks. This segment is paid for by Amarin Pharmaceuticals.
