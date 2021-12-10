ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase | 12/10/21

KTNV
 4 days ago

'Tis the season of spending! Does it...

www.ktnv.com

theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
#Stress
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

What leads to a lost package? UPS and USPS explain

(NEXSTAR) – Over 850 million packages are expected to be shipped during this holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service estimated in early November. Unfortunately, not every one of those packages will be delivered perfectly. Some packages are wrongfully taken by porch pirates – it is estimated 210 million packages “disappeared from porches” between November 2020 […]
INDUSTRY
KTNV

Nevada Coin Mart | 12/14/21

Neil Sackmary of Nevada Coin Mart will give you top dollar for unwanted items any day of the week, even holidays! They have been voted Best of Las Vegas again, and is the #1 buyer of coins, bullion, silver and gold. This segment is paid for by Nevada Coin Mart.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
fox5dc.com

Maryland waitress receives a nearly $1,000 tip in cash

COLUMBIA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A server at the Silver Diner in Columbia received an early Christmas gift this year – a several hundred dollar tip. Roxana Salinas, who has been with the company for seven years, tells FOX 5 she received a $910 tip this week. She...
MARYLAND STATE
KTNV

Plexaderm | 12/10/21

Plexaderm works in minutes to bring back your youthful glow. Reverse the signs of age and save money with a special holiday deal!
LIFESTYLE
KTNV

Las Vegas Coin Company | 12/10/21

Las Vegas Coin Company not only sells coins, jewelry and collectibles, but you can also buy rare items as gifts for friends and families!. This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Coin Company.
LAS VEGAS, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING

