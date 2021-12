We've been wondering what Mini plans to do with the next generation of its popular Cooper Hardtop. A couple of months ago, Mini's design chief Oliver Heilmer revealed that the Cooper would not be changing very much, although the platform would be revised to better accommodate an electric powertrain. Then in early November, Mini revealed its first teaser of the new hatch, complete with cheeky fake taillight housings. We talk about those taillights specifically because Greg Kable, an automotive journalist based in Germany, has just leaked the full design, and the rear is where the greatest change has taken place. Take a look at the photos below, where you'll see that the new Mini is both different and traditional all at once.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO