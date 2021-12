The Chex Toffee Cookie Crunch Mix is being launched by the brand just in time for the holidays to provide consumers with a way to easily enjoy the flavor of the namesake snack in a festive way. The snack comes packaged in a reusable holiday tin that hides a total of 12-ounces inside, which consists of Chex corn cereal as the base along with peanuts, chocolates and popcorn that's all covered in a premium toffee coating. The snack comes with a name label on the front to make the prepackaged snack perfect for giving to a loved one or colleague as a gift.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO