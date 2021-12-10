ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYDOT Pushes Back I-80 Estimated Opening Time to Saturday Morning

By Joy Greenwald
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Interstate 80 is now open. As of Friday at 4 p.m., the estimated opening time for eastbound I-80 from Evanston to Rawlins is in 16 to 18 hours. As of Friday at 3:30 p.m., the estimated opening time for eastbound I-80 from Evanston to Rawlins is in 17 to 19...

Laramie Live

I-80 From Rock Springs to Laramie Closed Due to Winter Weather

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting that Interstate 80 is closed from Rock Springs to Laramie due to the winter weather. "As of December 09 at 06:35 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 0 to 13 hours.," WYDOT wrote. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Blizzard Conditions Forecast In Parts of SE Wyoming Saturday

The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service is warning of strong winds and blizzard conditions In parts of southeast Wyoming today:. Expanded high wind warnings into Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins. Ground blizzard conditions and very strong winds expected this weekend! A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central Carbon County (including Rawlins) the north Snowy Range foothills (including Arlington/Elk Mountain), and the central Laramie range (including the Bordeaux area in between Wheatland and Chugwater). This goes into effect tonight through Saturday. A High Wind Warning will continue for each of these locations until 5PM Sunday after the Blizzard Warning expires. A High Wind Warning has also been issued for northern Carbon/Albany counties, Converse and Platte counties, and the south Laramie range in between Cheyenne and Laramie which goes into effect overnight tonight and lasts until 5PM Sunday. Widespread blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions in the blizzard warning areas. Outside of these warnings, blowing snow could cause visibility to drop to 1 mile or less through Sunday. There is some uncertainty if the snow will be able to crust over on Saturday in Carbon/Albany counties, or if the ground blizzard risk will continue into Sunday. Wind gusts of 60-75 mph can be expected, with the highest gusts in the typical wind prone areas. Cold temperatures will linger west of I-25, and combined with the strong winds, this could lead to wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less in these conditions. Use caution if travelling with light or high-profile vehicles this weekend.
oilcity.news

I-80 partially re-open to westbound traffic Saturday night, other closures remain

CASPER, Wyo — Closures remain on vast swaths of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 in Wyoming late Saturday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Interstate 80 remains closed from Cheyenne to Rawlins due to winter conditions. I-80 is also closed eastbound from Evanston to Rawlins, as part of rolling closure Saturday evening. WY 258 between Laramie and Walcott Junction is also closed.
Laramie Live

92 MPH Wind Recorded In SE Wyoming Saturday

While southeast Wyoming residents are very familiar with wind speeds of 45 to 50 plus miles per hour--and sometimes even into the low-to-mid 60s range--wind gusts in southeast Wyoming at times this weekend ranged well above those parameters, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency...
Laramie Live

November was Third Warmest In Cheyenne History

If you thought November was unusually warm for this time of year in southeast Wyoming, the National Weather Service says you are right. In fact, the agency's Cheyenne office says it was the third-warmest November for Cheyenne ever recorded. Laramie also had an unusually balmy month in November 2021, with it being the fourth warmest November on record according to the agency.
Laramie Live

6-10 Inches of Snow Expected From Rawlins to Chadron

Widespread snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is expected from Rawlins to Chadron tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the snow coupled with gusty winds could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less, and urges travelers to use extreme caution. The agency issued the following...
Laramie Live

Remembering the July 16, 1979 Cheyenne Tornado

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018. July 16, 1979, the anniversary of the costliest tornado in Wyoming history. National Weather Service office in Cheyenne: ''On July 16, 1979, the most destructive tornado in Wyoming's history occurred at Cheyenne. The main ingredient for the development of the Cheyenne F3 tornado was an outflow boundary from previous thunderstorms moving south across western Nebraska."
oilcity.news

(UPDATE) I-80 closures estimated to last until late Friday night

CASPER Wyo. — Closures on hundreds of miles Interstate 80 due to winter conditions may end sooner than earlier estimated, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) said. As of 5:30 p.m., WYDOT estimated that the reopening time across all closures to be between 5 and 7 hours — between...
Laramie Live

85 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 85 miles per hour are possible in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday. The agency says winds of at least 80 miles per hour are possible between Cheyenne and Laramie, with higher gusts possible elsewhere. The agency posted...
Sheridan Press

Nailing it: WYDOT works to repair hillside on I-90

SHERIDAN — Crews from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and GeoStabilization International are spending their December inserting 120 “reinforced concrete nails” into the embankment under a portion of Interstate 90. The project is a “temporary fix” to an early October hillslide on Marshall Hill in the westbound lane near mile...
KCBY

I-84 westbound back open in eastern Oregon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Interstate-84 in eastern Oregon is back open after road crews shut it down due to semi-trucks spinning out on the road. "An oversized load that was blocking both WB lanes and partially stuck on a section of guardrail was eventually moved off the freeway lanes using two tow trucks," Oregon transportation officials said.
