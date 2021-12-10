Wayne Craghead

Wayne F. Powers, 55 of Bristol passed away at his home on Dec. 3, 2021. Wayne was born on Jul. 16, 1966 in Caribou, ME. He was the beloved son of Francis and Ann Powers, who loved him in every way you could love a child. For those who knew Wayne well, He was passionate person, who threw all of that passion into everyone and everything that he did in his life. We are eternally grateful that we got to share his passion for life with him in his time with us. He was caring, thoughtful and loved harder than most. He loved sports, and following his sports teams, especially The Boston Red Sox. He wasn't satisfied unless they won 162 games, although we know one of the highlights of his sports fandom was the Red Sox World Series win in 2004. What a great phone call that was at 12:30 in the morning that day! In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his daughter Haley, who was his everything. He adored Haley and was the most involved father he could be, attending and cheering her on at various events including her softball games, and proudly shared her success with his family. Their Saturday morning breakfasts at various diners in the area were the highlights of his week. He would want us to share how much he loved Haley and what a positive impact she had on his life. In addition, Wayne leaves behind his brother Keith Powers, his wife Jill, his sister Kim Powers and Jen Pilon, who gave him the gift that Haley was in his life. Each of us will miss him deeply, more than words can adequately describe. We loved his sense of humor, the laughter he brought into each of our lives and again, the passion with which he taught us to live our lives. His lessons to us will never be forgotten. Wayne also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, each who took away something from him those great lessons he taught us all. They will carry those lessons through their lives and honor his memory in a way that would make him proud. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Bristol from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30. Masks are requested during the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or to Terryville Animal Rescue Foundation https://www.arfct.org/. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Wayne's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO