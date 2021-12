Q: My dad purchased an investment property in 2006 for $150,000. He put my name as joint owner with him. His intent was for me to become the sole owner of the property after his death. He died late last year. Before his death, he managed the property and did everything that had to be done with the property. He took all the tax benefits and tax deductions having to do with it.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO