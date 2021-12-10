ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Here’s An Inside Look At A Lansing Hospital In The Middle Of The Latest COVID-19 Surge

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CNN) – At one hospital in Lansing, Michigan, the latest COVID-19 surge is as bad as health care workers there have seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvU2G_0dJjtFjW00
CNN went inside Sparrow hospital in Lansing, Michigan in the middle of the latest Covid-19 surge. Here’s what you need to know. | CNN

And it may well be the leading edge of what’s coming soon to the rest of the United States.

Already 23 states have had a more than 20% increase in case numbers in just the last two weeks, epidemiologist Michael Osterholm said Wednesday. Case spikes have hit the Northeast — where governors are calling in the National Guard to help — and surges in the Upper Midwest have been “dire,” he said.

“We expect to see other areas of the country also light up in the next several weeks,” Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

Here’s what you need to know about the surge underway now at Sparrow Hospital in Michigan’s capital:

Most patients by far are unvaccinated

The vast majority of nurse Danielle Williams’ Covid-19 patients are not vaccinated — and had no idea they could get pummeled so hard by the virus, she told CNN.

“Before they walked in the door, they had a normal life. They were healthy people. They were out celebrating Thanksgiving,” she said. “And now they’re here, with a mask on their face, teary eyed, staring at me, asking me if they’re going to live or not.”

Michigan this week had more patients hospitalized for Covid-19 than ever as hospitalizations jumped 88% in the past month, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association.

Unvaccinated and unboosted people are dying

“We’re seeing more people die at a rate we’ve never seen die before,” said Jim Dover, president and CEO of Sparrow Health System.

“Since January, we’ve had about 289 deaths; 75% are unvaccinated people,” he said.

Of the very few vaccinated people who died, all were more than six months out from the last shot of their initial Covid-19 vaccine regimen, he said.

“So, we’ve not had a single person who has had a booster shot die from Covid.”

Health experts say the best protection against Covid-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted. Only about 64.3% of eligible Americans had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, while less than a third of those eligible for boosters had gotten one.

Younger people are getting very sick

Among the new Covid-19 victims, nurse Katie Sefton has noticed a disturbing trend.

“We’re seeing a lot of younger people. And I think that is a bit challenging,” said Sefton, a 20-year nursing veteran.

She recalled helping the family of a young adult say goodbye to their loved one.

“It was an awful night,” she said. “That was one of the days I went home and just cried.”

Flu is making things worse

Influenza is much more active this year than last year, putting a strain on hospital beds, officials in Michigan told CNN.

Heightened safety precautions against Covid-19 last year helped stymie the spread of the flu, said Dr. Mark Rosenberg, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

“Last year, more people staying home and covering their faces when they did go out kept flu numbers historically low,” Rosenberg said in a written statement in September. But “this year the situation could be dangerously different.”

Covid-19 and the flu can attack the lungs, potentially causing pneumonia, fluid in the lungs or respiratory failure, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Each illness can also cause sepsis, cardiac injury and inflammation of the heart, brain or muscle tissues.

The ER is consistently overwhelmed

The emergency department at Sparrow Hospital has been overwhelmed for over a month, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Kent-VanGorder told CNN.

“Perpetually, we have had … emergency department patients in our emergency department that need to be on the floors,” she said. But “we’re stepping on the hose up here. There’s nowhere for them to go.”

Across Michigan, most hospitals and health systems have gone to code-red triage, meaning they won’t accept transfers, Dover said.

“And as we go into the holidays, if the current growth rate that we’re at today (holds), we would expect to see 200 inpatient Covid patients by the end of the month — on a daily basis,” he said. And that would mean “absolutely stretching us to the breaking point.”

“We’ve already discontinued inpatient elective surgeries,” Dover said. “In order to create capacity, we took our post-anesthesia recovery care unit and converted it into another critical care unit.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 5

Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insider

Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Lansing, MI
Health
healththoroughfare.com

The Governor of an American State Declares the COVID-19 Emergency as “Over”

The USA keeps reporting huge numbers of infections and deaths related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The state of Michigan has recently been dealing with unprecedented numbers of patients hospitalized for COVID. It’s enough to take a look at worldometers.info to learn about the reported pandemic situation from the US: over 50 million infections since the very first outbreak of the virus.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Mid-Michigan’s deadliest COVID-19 surge hit hardest at Saginaw’s Covenant hospital. They’re bracing for more.

SAGINAW, MI — There’s a secret language spoken on the seventh floor of Covenant HealthCare’s Cooper tower. There, in a 150-foot-long corridor isolated from the hospital’s high-traffic corners, colleagues tend to the direst COVID-19 cases in the region. In Covenant’s 400-bed campus, the 14 beds in its intensive care unit house patients almost certainly facing death if not for around-the-clock attention.
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 25,240 New COVID-19 Cases, 160 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 25,240 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 160 deaths on Monday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,396,467 and 25,240 deaths as of Dec. 13. Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Burnett
Person
Michael Osterholm
Person
Mark Rosenberg
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Cheapest City to Live in America

Finding a place to live with a low cost of living can be a great thing. As it turns out, Michigan has the No. 1 cheapest city in the entire U.S. to live in, according to a new study. So, if you’re looking to live on a budget, this might be the right spot.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

'Honest mistake': Library recovers map of small Michigan town

DURAND, Mich. (AP) — After a plea to the public, a piece of a Michigan town's history has been returned to a library in Shiawassee County. A large framed map disappeared on Oct. 11 when it was temporarily placed outside the library in Durand. The map was damaged by water and needed repairs.
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump significantly; Weekly test positivity at 5.2%

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut surged to 645 over the weekend, reaching its highest point in the last 10 months. On Monday in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont said that he is “a lot more worried about hospitalizations” than about the state’s positivity rate. Throughout the pandemic, he has pointed to hospitalizations as the most important COVID-19 metric in shaping his ...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Rise to 1,173

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,173 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health department data released Tuesday. This marks the fifth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would be introducing emergency legislation intended to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed as they grapple with rising hospitalizations. The new round of data comes as the Maryland Department of Health deals with a server outage linked to a cyber attack earlier this month. As a result, only vaccination and...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Covid 19#Thanksgiving#Cnn#The National Guard#Sparrow Hospital#Sparrow Health System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy