Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 73 cents to $71.67 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 73...

www.miamiherald.com

MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Miami

AAA: Oil Prices Rebound Limiting Potential Gas Price Drop

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are still declining, but may not fall as far as originally projected, after oil prices regained strength last week. Two weeks ago, AAA began calling for a potential discount of 20-30 cents at the pump, after oil prices plummeted 16% after Thanksgiving. The crude price drop was based on concerns about the severity of the emerging omicron variant and whether it would potentially impact global economic growth and limit mobility. However, about half of that price drop was erased last week as omicron concerns seemed to ease. After falling from $78 per barrel down to $65 two...
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rising crude oil prices cut ‘discount’ for motorists

With crude oil prices rising again, motorists won’t get as big of a break at the pump as had been expected. Crude oil prices plunged recently amid concerns about how the omicron variant of the coronavirus could affect global fuel demand. That had been expected to decrease gas prices by 20 to 30 cents a gallon around the Christmas holiday. But the AAA auto club said Monday that the omicron-related concerns have seemed to ease, causing oil prices to go up about 10 percent in the past week.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Omicron impact on world oil demand to be 'mild and short-lived': OPEC

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday left its forecast for global oil demand unchanged, saying it expected the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 to have little lasting impact. "The impact of the new omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges," OPEC said in its monthly report. OPEC still expects demand growth of 5.7 million barrels a day this year, reflecting a boost to first-half demand that was offset by a downward revision to third-quarter consumption due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and softer industrial production in China, as well as an easing recovery in transportation fuel consumption in India. Fourth-quarter 2021 oil demand was also adjusted slightly lower to account for COVID-19 containment measures and the potential impact of the omicron variant. For 2022, the forecast for demand growth was left unchanged at 4.2 million barrels a day, with some of the recovery previously penciled in for the current quarter shifted to the first quarter of next year, "followed by a more steady recovery" throughout the second half of 2022, the report said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Post and Courier

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Continue to Fall After Crude Oil Plunge

Gas prices in the Carolinas continue to trend cheaper as fears of a possible COVID-19 economic slowdown caused crude oil prices to plunge into the mid $60s per barrel, a price not seen since August. “Motorists are catching a break right now at the pumps with lowered gas prices,” said...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Gold, silver down on stronger greenback, weaker crude oil

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday, with silver notching a...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range

The price of oil struggles to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows amid a smaller-than-expected decline in US inventories, but crude may stage a larger recovery over the coming days as it clears the opening range for December after defending the August low ($61.74). Oil Price Recovery...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 3.089 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 60 million barrels since the beginning of the year. Analyst expectations for the week were for a build of 2.093-million barrels for the week. In...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Gold, silver gain as crude oil continues big rebound

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. A strong rally...
INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Rise May Struggle on Incoming Supply, Demand Data

Crude oil prices rebounding amid broad-based recovery in risk appetite. Hopes for mild Omicron impact, lull in Fed-linked news may be at work. Incoming trade, output and inventory data may cap upward momentum. Crude oil prices are on the upswing, with the WTI contract tracking higher alongside bellwether S&P 500...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Gold slightly up as crude oil rallies

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are up just a bit in midday U.S. trading Monday. Solid gains in crude oil prices to start the trading week (bullish) are slightly trumping better trader/investor risk attitudes (bearish). February gold was last up $1.50 at $1,785.40 and March Comex silver was last down $0.136 at $22.34 an ounce.
INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Trying to Break 200-Day EMA

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied significantly to reach towards the 200-day EMA. The 200-day EMA attracts a lot of attention, and it is probably worth noting that the market had stopped there during the previous session. Crude oil was particularly vulnerable to hedge fund liquidation as it was one of the biggest positions a lot of them owned, so as fear of omicron took hold of market behavior, it was almost like a feedback loop. At this point, the market is likely to continue seeing plenty of value hunters though, especially as we are testing multiple areas of support.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Up After Saudi Arabia Hikes Crude Prices for Asia, U.S.

Investing.com – Oil was up Monday morning in Asia after Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude headed to Asia and the U.S. Meanwhile, indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal seem to have hit a deadlock. Brent oil futures rose 1.96% to $71.25...
TRAFFIC
Denton Record-Chronicle

Drop in demand, crude oil prices leads to sliding gas prices

Declining demand and falling crude prices are fueling drops in pump prices, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $2.97 a gallon. That price is still $1.13 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also dropped 2 cents on the week, to $3.38 a gallon — $1.22 more per gallon than during the first week of December in 2020.
DENTON, TX
DailyFx

S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook

In today’s video, I discussed a number of charts of major macro markets and their outlook. To begin with, the S&P 500 has been volatile and trading around a key level of support via the former record high set in early September. There is a trend-line from October 2020 to keep an eye on. Yesterday could have marked a low, but it may be premature to get too bullish as the downside may still present trouble for longs. We’ll touch base on this one soon as price action unfolds.
MARKETS

