This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Christmas Gift For 2021

Photo: Getty Images

With the holidays just around the corner , many people across South Carolina are rushing to get in some last-minute shopping to find the perfect presents for their loved ones.

If you're struggling to find a gift, take a look at some of the most searched-for gifts in the country this year, including the top choice in South Carolina, courtesy of ATTExperts.com . Here's how they compiled its list of the most popular holiday gift in each state:

"We looked at Ahrefs keywords based on the domain Amazon.com, traffic, and volume. Then we ranked the keywords based on the estimated monthly organic search traffic of the website's ranking page from a given keyword. From there, we took the top 10 keywords and used Google Shopping to break them down by state popularity over a 90-day period."

While some may be searching for the latest piece of technology, such as Airpods or an iPad, others are looking to add appliances like an Instant Pot to their kitchen supply.

So what is the most sought-after gift in South Carolina this holiday season ?

Roku Player

While the most popular gift this holiday season is a Playstation 5, states like South Carolina are more interested in streaming devices like the Roku Player. South Carolina is one of four states that have searched for a Roku Player more than any other gift this year: Missouri, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia.

Check out the full report here .