What is a unique challenge of policing mid-sized cities that have smaller police forces and budgets?. Fortunately, the city of Bee Cave is a community that is very supportive of its police department. Although there is no ‘defund’ sentiment in Bee Cave, we still have to operate with a limited budget and resources. Unlike many larger departments with specialized units, Bee Cave officers have to be well-versed in not only patrol operations, but all other aspects of law enforcement as well.

BEE CAVE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO