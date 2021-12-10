How CMOs and CEOs can get along better

Tetavi, an Israeli startup pitching its proprietary 3D volumetric-capture platform to entertainment, media and gaming companies, has hired two new executive team members: Anuraj Goonetilleke and Bonnka Lim, both of whom hail from Warner Bros.
Goonetilleke (above left), most recently Warner Bros. Entertainment VP of emerging technology and innovation strategy, has been appointed chief strategy and revenue officer of Tetavi. Lim (above right), formerly VP of content marketing and partnerships for Warner Bros. Games, has been appointed as Tetavi’s new chief marketing officer.
“We have no doubt that the vast experience of Anuraj and Bonnka will allow us to stand at the...
