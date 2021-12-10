ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What's next for abortion rights as SCOTUS allows Texas law to remain, says providers can sue state

kosu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court ruled Friday that Texas abortion providers can sue the state over its...

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Justices asked to let Arizona enforce ban on some abortions

Arizona asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to allow enforcement of a ban on abortions performed solely because of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities.The request from the state's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, comes as the high court is weighing rolling back abortion rights nationwide and in the immediate aftermath of a decision keeping in place Texas' ban on abortion after about six weeks, while allowing some challenges to the law to continue.A federal judge blocked the provision of Arizona law enacted earlier this year that would have let prosecutors bring felony charges against a doctor who knowingly terminates...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dahlia Lithwick
kosu.org

Supreme Court refuse to block Texas abortion law as legal fights move forward

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed abortion providers to challenge the Texas law that essentially bans abortions after about six weeks. Separately, the court dismissed as improvidently granted the Justice Department's challenge to the law. The vote in the first case — Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson — was 8-1, with...
TEXAS STATE
khn.org

Split Supreme Court Leaves Texas Abortion Law in Effect, but Says Providers May Sue

In the second-most anticipated abortion case of the year, eight justices on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion providers can challenge a Texas law that has effectively banned most abortions in the state since it was allowed to take effect in September. But the court also ruled that the federal Justice Department could not intervene in the dispute, and it refused to block the law for now.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#The Supreme Court#Npr
kosu.org

Supreme Court hears religious education case from Maine

Yale Law School fellow Emily Bazelon joins Here & Now’s Scott Tong to discuss arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday in a case centered on whether the state of Maine can deny public tuition money to the family of a student who wanted to attend a school that offers an explicitly Christian education.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Podcast
spectrumlocalnews.com

Justices signal they'll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. With hundreds of demonstrators outside...
CONGRESS & COURTS
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Supreme Court to decide whether it will reconsider McGirt ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court could make a decision on whether to keep or overturn its McGirt ruling by early January. The Court will discuss and consider questions about the State of Oklahoma v. Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta case. Castro-Huerta was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison, but the conviction was thrown out based on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' interpretation of the McGirt ruling.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy