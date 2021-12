The weather for this week shows mild daytime temperatures in the mid-60s warming up to around 80 degrees on Saturday and cooler temps with rain expected from Friday through Sunday in many areas. It will warm back up to the mid-70s by next Tuesday, December 14. Most growers are hoping to take advantage of the nice weather and get what is left in the orchards shaken, picked up and into the sheds to be ready for sorting and bagging.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO