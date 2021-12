Burrow completed 25 of 34 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers. The Bengals' offense was sluggish through three quarters before Burrow caught fire in the fourth, hitting Ja'Marr Chase for a pair of scores to force extra time and then leading Cincy to a field goal on the opening possession of OT. However, San Francisco responded with a game-winning touchdown when they got their turn with the ball. Burrow's dislocated pinkie finger didn't stop him from reaching 300 yards for the second straight game and tossing multiple TDs for the first time since Week 8, but he faces a tough test in Week 15 on the road against the Broncos.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO